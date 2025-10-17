Saints News Network

Saints Encouraged To Trade Star WR To Desperate Giants

The Giants could look to add a star wide receiver from the Saints in the coming weeks...

Zach Pressnell

Aug 25, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints helmet on the turf during warmups before the game against the Tennessee Titans at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
Aug 25, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints helmet on the turf during warmups before the game against the Tennessee Titans at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
The New Orleans Saints are one of the worst teams in football this season, which puts them in the prime position to make a few big trades at the trade deadline.

Players like Chris Olave, Carl Granderson, and Alvin Kamara have been mentioned as trade candidates, but it seems like Olave is the top name on the market. He could net the Saints a first or second round pick in return this year.

FanSided's Julian Fadullon recently suggested the desperate New York Giants could look to swing a trade for Olave after Malik Nabers' season-ending injury.

Chris Olave would fit with Giants after injury woes

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olav
Oct 12, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave (12) runs for a gain past New England Patriots safety Craig Woodson (31) during the second quarter at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images / Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

"Olave is the obvious name at the top of New York's wish list, and for good reason. Of the 25 leading receivers this season, Olave is second in targets (64), fifth in receptions (39) and first in average depth of target (8.8)," Fadullon wrote. "This says one thing: He is perfect for New York's offense. New York's offensive line isn't great, and gets downright bad when Andrew Thomas misses time. HC Brian Daboll and OC Mike Kafka know this, and like to get Dart either on the move or throwing the ball as soon as he can.

"Olave, by the numbers alone, is one of the best possession receivers in the business, and has experience playing both outside and in the slot. His concussion history and need for a new contract soon might be problems going forward, but he's been fully healthy through six weeks, and a rebuilding Saints team would be happier than most to pivot from him and commit to the rebuild."

With Nabers on the shelf for the rest of the season, the Giants need to add a wide receiver to complement the offense. Jaxson Dart needs some help on offense and this trade for Olave would do that in a big way.

Olave would provide the Giants with a solid wide receiver for years to come. He could pair next to Nabers for the next few years, and the team's offense would be one of the best young units in the league.

For the Saints, trading Olave would make a lot of sense if they can land a top draft pick or two in return.

