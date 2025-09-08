Saints Facing Backlash For QB Whiff After Week 1
The New Orleans Saints lost veteran quarterback Derek Carr in the offseason and didn't do much to replace him.
The Saints were left with Spencer Rattler and rookie Tyler Shough in the quarterback room. They opted to start Rattler in Week 1, and he was quietly impressive. But there are still members of the media who believe the Saints should have added more to the quarterback room.
FanSided's Zachary Rotman recently suggested the Saints would regret missing out on New York Jets quarterback Justin Fields in free agency after Fields was impressive in Week 1.
Saints may regret not adding to the quarterback room
"Rattler wound up going 27-for-46 for 214 yards in a 20-13 loss in Week 1 against the Arizona Cardinals. He didn't turn the ball over, only took one sack, and actually nearly led the Saints back in the waning seconds, but I'm not sold that Rattler is the future by any means," Rotman wrote. "The Saints selected Rattler in the fifth round of the 2024 NFL Draft. He started six games for them last season and didn't show much. Why exactly did New Orleans feel the need to stick with him instead of taking a shot on a former first-round pick in Fields, who is only two years older than Rattler?
"Similar to Cleveland, New Orleans didn't have much to lose here. The Saints could easily end up in contention for the No. 1 overall pick when all is said and done, and I'd argue Fields is better now and has far more upside than Rattler. If Fields didn't work, the Saints could've then turned to Rattler or Shough. Fields would've given this team more to dream about now and in the future than Rattler."
The Saints likely never had much of a chance at landing Fields either way. Fields was much more likely to land with the Jets or back with the Pittsburgh Steelers rather than the Saints.
Fortunately for the Saints, Rattler was very impressive at times in Week 1. He didn't score, but the young signal caller flashed signs of promise. It's still unlikely he's the quarterback of the future, but it feels like a stretch to suggest the Saints regret passing on Fields, especially since it's unclear if they actually passed on him rather than the other way around.
