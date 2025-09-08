Spencer Rattler Already Turning Heads As Saints QB In Week 1 Loss
The New Orleans Saints lost Derek Carr to retirement during the offseason. This left them with Spencer Rattler and rookie Tyler Shough as quarterback options. After a heated quarterback battle, the Saints opted to start Rattler, and he was very impressive in Week 1 against the Arizona Cardinals.
Rattler flashed signs of talent, although he didn't find the endzone. The young quarterback put the Saints in a position to win the game, but he was let down by his teammates with the game on the line.
Jaleel Grandberry of Who Dat Dish recently shared some high praise for Rattler due to his veteran leadership in Week 1.
Spencer Rattler showcases impressive talent in Saints Week 1 loss
"Spencer Rattler started six games for the New Orleans Saints as a rookie, but he’s now officially QB1 for the team. Unfortunately, he didn’t get his QB1 era started the way he wanted to. The Saints lost to the Arizona Cardinals 20-13, and Rattler completed 27-of-46 passes for 214 yards," Grandberry wrote. "The second-year quarterback also did a good job of protecting the football, not fumbling or throwing an interception. Unfortunately, Rattler also didn’t find the end zone. He did come close, though, on one of the final plays of the game when New Orleans almost tied things up.
"The quarterback delivered the perfect ball to Juwan Johnson, who was surrounded by three defenders, and the veteran tight end had his hands on the ball, before a Cardinals’ defender dislodged it. Naturally, this resulted in a lot of Saints fans voicing their frustrations for Johnson. After the game, though, Rattler came to his defense. The quarterback acknowledged that the defender simply made a good play, before emphasizing that he would throw that ball to Johnson 100 times out of 100."
The Saints might not have one of the best quarterbacks in the league on their team, but he's already maturing in front of their eyes.
Rattler flashed a lot of potential on the field, but the leadership ability to address the media in this way is much more impressive.
The Saints will have all eyes on their young quarterback. Rattler should have more chances to impress in the coming weeks.
More NFL: Three Things We Learned From Saints' Disappointing Week 1 Loss