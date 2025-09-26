Saints News Network

Saints-Vikings Trade Buzz Heating Up; Star RB Could Be Dealt

The Vikings may want to swing a trade for Saints running back Alvin Kamara...

Sep 21, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Spencer Rattler (2) hands the ball off the running back Alvin Kamara (41) during the first quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images
The New Orleans Saints have gotten off to a rough start this year, falling to 0-3 on the season after a brutal loss at the hands of the Seattle Seahawks.

Following the loss to Seattle, trade buzz began to grow for the Saints, with player like Chris Olave and Alvin Kamara being mentioned as potential trade candidates.

Max Dible of Heavy recently suggested the Minnesota Vikings could be a landing spot for Kamara this season, if the Saints opt to trade him.

"Kamara is a five-time Pro Bowler with nearly 7,000 rushing yards and more than 4,800 receiving yards over the course of his nine-year career. He has also found the end zone 86 times during that span," Dible wrote. "He is off to a slower start this season, particularly as a pass-catcher, with just nine receptions for 47 yards. However, some of that is a function of how bad the Saints offense has been across the board.

Alvin Kamara could be the solution to the Vikings' problems

Sep 21, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) misses a catch during the first quarter against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images / Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

"For context, Kamara has averaged almost exactly 500 receiving yards over the previous three seasons (2022-24) along with just under 67 receptions — and that is despite missing an average of three contests per year. That is precisely the type of production the Vikings’ need. And even though Kamara has been explicit that he wants to finish his career in New Orleans as a one-team player, the prospect of joining the dynamic offensive attack of a potential contender like Minnesota may be the kind of situation for which Kamara is willing to make an exception."

With Aaron Jones on the injured reserve, this idea makes perfect sense for the Vikings. They would be able to land the star running back they need to give JJ McCarthy some help. It would help change their offense from below league average into a more dynamic unit.

Kamara would help McCarthy, when he returns from injury, in the short passing game. There are few talents as dynamic as the Saints star.

For the Saints, it would make sense to cut ties with Kamara now, aside from the sentimental factor of getting rid of a franchise legend. Netting some draft capital in exchange for the running back would be much better for the team's future.

