Saints Final Injury Report vs. Raiders: Kamara, Carr Among Four Ruled Out In Week 17

Alvin Kamara is one of four players ruled out for the Saints when they take on the Raiders.

John Hendrix

Dec 1, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints interim head coach Darren Rizzi greets New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) before a game against the Los Angeles Rams at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images
The final injury report is out for the Saints, as their last regular season home game against the Raiders is right around the corner. New Orleans ruled out four players for Week 17, and here's how things look going into Sunday.

Saints Final Injury Report vs. Raiders - Week 17

Chris Olave practiced all week, but it'd be surprising to see him play
Oct 27, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave (12) runs the ball against the Los Angeles Chargers during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

OUT

  • Derek Carr (left hand)
  • Alvin Kamara (groin)
  • Erik McCoy (elbow)
  • Lucas Patrick (knee)

QUESTIONABLE

  • Nathan Shepherd (eye)
  • Marquez Valdes-Scantling (chest)
  • Chris Olave (head)
  • Rico Payton (illness)

Payton Turner (ankle) and Juwan Johnson (foot) do not carry injury designations going into the game and were full participants of Friday's practice. Nathan Shepherd was as well. Chris Olave practiced fully all week, but it'd be surprising to see him play in this one.

Rico Payton was a new addition to the report, which could be related to the flu bug going through the Saints locker room. We'll see where things end up with him as we get closer to Sunday. Marquez Valdes-Scantling was limited on Friday.

Interim head coach Darren Rizzi said on Thursday that it doesn't look like we'll see Erik McCoy and Lucas Patrick again this season. McCoy avoided a serious elbow injury and will not require surgery while Patrick's knee injury is expected to make him miss extended time. Landon Young and Shane Lemieux will likely start in their place, and Kyle Hergel could be added to the active roster if either or both go to injured reserve.

Alvin Kamara is in the rehab process, and a return for him in the finale seems like the goal currently. He needs just 50 rushing yards to get his first 1,000-yard campaign, so there's some motivation there for him to get back against the Bucs. The Saints could also be in a position to play spoilers for the division too.

Spencer Rattler will get the start against Las Vegas, which will be his fifth of his rookie campaign. Perhaps he has a better showing in the Superdome, albeit it might be in front of a very sparse Superdome crowd to help close out a disappointing season.

John Hendrix
JOHN HENDRIX

I officially started covering the New Orleans Saints & other NFL topics in 2011. My work has been featured on various outlets over the years. I worked closely with Skyhorse Publishing in Fall 2018 to update the book, Tales From the New Orleans Saints Sidelines, which filled in all Saints material from the 2013-2017 seasons. Prior to joining Saints News Network, I served as the Managing Editor of SB Nation's Canal Street Chronicles for 3.5 years, and before that with FanSided's Who Dat Dish as the Managing Editor for several years. I have also had experiences of being a freelance Saints reporter for The Sun Herald in Biloxi, MS and a contributing writer for WDSU, a local NBC TV station in New Orleans. I have appeared on a vast amount of TV and Radio shows, both nationally and locally.

