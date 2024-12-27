Saints Final Injury Report vs. Raiders: Kamara, Carr Among Four Ruled Out In Week 17
The final injury report is out for the Saints, as their last regular season home game against the Raiders is right around the corner. New Orleans ruled out four players for Week 17, and here's how things look going into Sunday.
Saints Final Injury Report vs. Raiders - Week 17
OUT
- Derek Carr (left hand)
- Alvin Kamara (groin)
- Erik McCoy (elbow)
- Lucas Patrick (knee)
QUESTIONABLE
- Nathan Shepherd (eye)
- Marquez Valdes-Scantling (chest)
- Chris Olave (head)
- Rico Payton (illness)
Payton Turner (ankle) and Juwan Johnson (foot) do not carry injury designations going into the game and were full participants of Friday's practice. Nathan Shepherd was as well. Chris Olave practiced fully all week, but it'd be surprising to see him play in this one.
Rico Payton was a new addition to the report, which could be related to the flu bug going through the Saints locker room. We'll see where things end up with him as we get closer to Sunday. Marquez Valdes-Scantling was limited on Friday.
Interim head coach Darren Rizzi said on Thursday that it doesn't look like we'll see Erik McCoy and Lucas Patrick again this season. McCoy avoided a serious elbow injury and will not require surgery while Patrick's knee injury is expected to make him miss extended time. Landon Young and Shane Lemieux will likely start in their place, and Kyle Hergel could be added to the active roster if either or both go to injured reserve.
Alvin Kamara is in the rehab process, and a return for him in the finale seems like the goal currently. He needs just 50 rushing yards to get his first 1,000-yard campaign, so there's some motivation there for him to get back against the Bucs. The Saints could also be in a position to play spoilers for the division too.
Spencer Rattler will get the start against Las Vegas, which will be his fifth of his rookie campaign. Perhaps he has a better showing in the Superdome, albeit it might be in front of a very sparse Superdome crowd to help close out a disappointing season.