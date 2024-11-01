Saints Final Injury Report: New Orleans Rules Out Two Of Their Top Cornerbacks for Week 9
The Saints are going to have some interesting decisions to make for Sunday. New Orleans ruled out just a handful of players for Week 9, but they’re big ones. Here's their final injury report for the Panthers game.
Week 9 Saints Final Injury Report
OUT
- Marshon Lattimore (hamstring)
- Kool-Aid McKinstry (hamstring)
- Bub Means (ankle)
- Kendre Miller (hamstring)
DOUBTFUL
- Jamaal Williams (groin)
QUESTIONABLE
- Rico Payton (back)
- Cedrick Wilson Jr. (hip)
- Nick Saldiveri (shoulder)
- Shane Lemieux (knee)
- Nephi Sewell (knee)
- John Ridgeway (oblique)
Derek Carr (oblique) is off the injury report and will start for the Saints this Sunday. Jake Haener is the backup. Tyrann Mathieu (illness), Juwan Johnson (shoulder) and Alvin Kamara (hip/rib) do not carry injury designations for Week 9.
There's a chance that Rico Payton (back) could play this weekend, but New Orleans will most assuredly call up Shemar Jean-Charles and possibly Tre Herndon for the game. Dennis Allen didn't rule out some injured players potentially going on injured reserve, and right now there's one healthy running back and cornerback. Jordan Mims and Jacob Kibodi could get a look with both Williams and Miller down.