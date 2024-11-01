Saints News Network

Saints Final Injury Report: New Orleans Rules Out Two Of Their Top Cornerbacks for Week 9

The Saints are essentially down to one healthy cornerback and running back going into Sunday's game against the Panthers.

John Hendrix

Sep 29, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore (23) on the field against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images
Sep 29, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore (23) on the field against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images / Dale Zanine-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Saints are going to have some interesting decisions to make for Sunday. New Orleans ruled out just a handful of players for Week 9, but they’re big ones. Here's their final injury report for the Panthers game.

Week 9 Saints Final Injury Report

Jamaal Williams is doubtful with a groin injury.
Oct 7, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Jamaal Williams (21) returns a kickoff during the first half against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

OUT

  • Marshon Lattimore (hamstring)
  • Kool-Aid McKinstry (hamstring)
  • Bub Means (ankle)
  • Kendre Miller (hamstring)

DOUBTFUL

  • Jamaal Williams (groin)

QUESTIONABLE

  • Rico Payton (back)
  • Cedrick Wilson Jr. (hip)
  • Nick Saldiveri (shoulder)
  • Shane Lemieux (knee)
  • Nephi Sewell (knee)
  • John Ridgeway (oblique)

Derek Carr (oblique) is off the injury report and will start for the Saints this Sunday. Jake Haener is the backup. Tyrann Mathieu (illness), Juwan Johnson (shoulder) and Alvin Kamara (hip/rib) do not carry injury designations for Week 9.

There's a chance that Rico Payton (back) could play this weekend, but New Orleans will most assuredly call up Shemar Jean-Charles and possibly Tre Herndon for the game. Dennis Allen didn't rule out some injured players potentially going on injured reserve, and right now there's one healthy running back and cornerback. Jordan Mims and Jacob Kibodi could get a look with both Williams and Miller down.

Published
John Hendrix
JOHN HENDRIX

I officially started covering the New Orleans Saints & other NFL topics in 2011. My work has been featured on various outlets over the years. I worked closely with Skyhorse Publishing in Fall 2018 to update the book, Tales From the New Orleans Saints Sidelines, which filled in all Saints material from the 2013-2017 seasons. Prior to joining Saints News Network, I served as the Managing Editor of SB Nation's Canal Street Chronicles for 3.5 years, and before that with FanSided's Who Dat Dish as the Managing Editor for several years. I have also had experiences of being a freelance Saints reporter for The Sun Herald in Biloxi, MS and a contributing writer for WDSU, a local NBC TV station in New Orleans. I have appeared on a vast amount of TV and Radio shows, both nationally and locally. For tips, comments, or suggestions, please contact me at johnhendrix@saintsnews.net

Home/News