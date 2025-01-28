Saints Former Coach's Meteoric Rise At 28: From Assistant To NFL Offensive Coordinator
Former New Orleans Saints assistant coach Declan Doyle has experienced a meteoric rise within the NFL coaching circle. Chicago's new head coach, Ben Johnson, named Doyle the Bears' new offensive coordinator. Why the significance? He is just 28.
Declan Doyle's Rapid Rise in the NFL
As an offensive guru, Sean Payton recognized Doyle's talent early in his career while in New Orleans. He worked as the Saints' offensive assistant, but his work ethic and ingenuity started to take notice by Payton.
When the former Saints head coach took the helm at Denver, the Sean Payton protégé joined him for the ride. After two seasons with the Broncos coaching their tight ends, he's now one of the youngest offensive coordinators in NFL history.
What's intriguing about Doyle is that the Broncos' tight ends had a modest performance in 2024. Payton must have truly endorsed him as the newest star of offensive football for Johnson to entrust the Bears' offense to the five-year assistant.
New Orleans Saints: The Launching Pad (2019-2022)
In 2019, Doyle received his first significant opportunity in the NFL when the New Orleans Saints hired him as an offensive assistant under head coach Sean Payton.
This role was crucial for Doyle's development as a coach. Under Payton, known for his offensive innovation, Doyle gained valuable experience and insights into NFL offensive strategies.
Doyle's tenure with the Saints lasted four seasons in the Mile High City from 2019 to 2022. He worked closely with Sean Payton and the offensive staff in the game planning and player development.
At last year's Reese's Senior Bowl, Doyle had an opportunity to coach the young draft prspects through drills. It's one of the ways young assistant coaches can begin to make a name for themselves in the league. From the looks of it, Doyle made a heck of an impression.
Denver Broncos: Stepping Up as Tight Ends Coach (2023-2024)
Doyle's next career move occurred on Feb. 25, 2023, when the Denver Broncos hired him as their tight ends coach. Doyle rejoined Sean Payton, who back onto the sideline to coach the Broncos.
Transitioning to a position coach role marked a significant promotion for Doyle, as it gave him direct responsibility for a specific group of players.
During his two seasons in Denver, Doyle focused on developing the tight end position. In the 2024 season, under his guidance, the Broncos' tight ends recorded a total of 51 receptions, 483 yards, and five touchdowns.
This production level helped establish Doyle's reputation as a rising offensive mind in the league under Payton. Former Saints tight end Adam Trautman began his resurgence with Doyle leading the way.
Chicago Bears: The Big Break as Offensive Coordinator (2025)
Doyle's rapid rise in the NFL took a significant step forward on Jan. 26, 2025.
His appointment as the Chicago Bears' offensive leader makes him the youngest current coordinator in the league. What an impressive career trajectory for someone who has been part of the Saints' staff.
Doyle will collaborate closely with Johnson in his new role with the Bears, who will most likely continue to call plays.
His primary responsibilities will include organizing and structuring the offensive game plan, particularly during the early part of the week.
Chicago will get the best part of his youth and energy supporting Johnson's offensive vision.
Early Career and College Experience
Doyle began his football coaching journey at the University of Iowa in 2016 as a student offensive assistant.
While with the Hawkeyes, he mainly assisted the offensive staff in daily individual drills and analyzed films of defenses from upcoming opponents.
Doyle's early experiences laid a strong foundation for his future success in the NFL.
Why Didn't The Saints Pursue Doyle?
Declan Doyle's journey from college student assistant to NFL offensive coordinator in just nine years is truly remarkable.
His coaching career includes the Saints, Broncos, and now the Bears, providing him with an unprecedented opportunity to succeed at the highest level with a legendary franchise.
One day, he may have the opportunity to become the youngest head coach in league history.
Before that time, he faces a new challenge with the Chicago Bears. Doyle can transform a struggling franchise's offense into a dynamic machine by collaborating with Ben Johnson and quarterback Caleb Williams.
In particular, the focus is on countering the defensive schemes implemented by the new defensive coordinator, Dennis Allen.
Some Saints fans may wonder why Doyle wasn't on the team's radar. We'll probably never know.
The Future: Potential Youngest NFL Head Coach?
Declan Doyle's rapid ascent to become an offensive coordinator in nine years is exceptional. The football world watches with anticipation as he takes on revitalizing the Chicago Bears' offense alongside head coach Ben Johnson and quarterback Caleb Williams.
Whether Doyle becomes the next young coaching sensation remains to be seen, but his journey thus far suggests a bright future in the National Football League.
Will Doyle become the latest young NFL coaching prodigy?
We shall see.
