Saints Erik McCoy Steps In For Eagles Center At Pro Bowl Games
New Orleans Saints center Erik McCoy has been selected to replace Philadelphia Eagles' Cam Jurgens in the 2025 Pro Bowl Games, marking his second Pro Bowl selection and making history as the first Saints center to achieve this honor multiple times.
For now, McCoy is the only New Orleans Saints player to be at the 2025 Pro Bowl Games.
Career Highlights
McCoy, who was drafted 48th overall by the Saints in the 2019 NFL Draft from Texas A&M. Since, he has established himself as a cornerstone of the New Orleans offensive line.
He was injured early in the season but returned with an impressive performance in 2024. McCoy has been the model for consistency during his career in New Orleans starting 81 regular season games and three postseason contests at center since joining the team.
2024 Season Impact
Despite facing challenges with groin and elbow injuries that sidelined him for ten games in 2024, McCoy's impact remained significant. He demonstrated his leadership capabilities by being voted team captain for the second consecutive season.
His presence was particularly notable in the running game, where he anchored the offensive line during three of the team's top four rushing yardage performances of the season.
Pro Bowl Event Details
The 2025 Pro Bowl Games will continue its modern format for the third year, featuring an AFC versus NFC competition in Orlando, Florida.
The event will culminate with a flag football game on Sunday, February 2, at Camping World Stadium. Football fans can catch the action from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. CT across multiple networks, including ESPN, ABC, Disney XD, ESPN+, and NFL+.
ICYMI: Saints Will Have A New Offense After Losing OC Klint Kubiak To Seahawks
The Saints will have another new offense to figure out in 2025. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported on Sunday evening that the Seahawks are hiring Klint Kubiak to be their new offensive coordinator.
Kubiak had two interviews with Seattle, with the second one being an in-person one less than two weeks ago. He also had interest rom the Browns, but Kevin Stefanski ended up promoting from within.
Click to read more of John Hendrix' article here!
ICYMI: Titans Expected To Hire Saints' Front Office Advisor Dave Ziegler As General Manager
The Tennessee Titans are expected to hire New Orleans Saints front office member Dave Ziegler. This was first revealed by Senior NFL reporter Albert Breer on Sunday afternoon, who reports that the Titans are finalizing a deal to make Ziegler their next general manager.
Tennessee did not make a change at head coach this offseason. However, they were one of five teams to make a change at their general manager spot.
Ran Carthon served as Tennessee's general manager for the last two years. He was fired after the Titans finished a league-worst 3-14 this past season. They'll have the first overall choice in the 2025 NFL Draft.