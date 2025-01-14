Saints News Network

Saints OC Klint Kubiak Won't Be Going to Browns, But Seahawks Still In Play

Klint Kubiak's future with the Saints is uncertain, but there's one destination he won't be going.

Sep 8, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak reacts against the Carolina Panthers during the pregame at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
Saints offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak won't be heading to the Browns to reunite with Kevin Stefanski. Instead, Cleveland promoted Tommy Rees, who was the pass game specialist and tight ends coach last year.

Kubiak still has another suitor in the Seahawks, who he is meeting with on Tuesday. So, there's obviously a chance that Kubiak could be out of the picture before a new head coach is hired.

Aaron Glenn Still the Betting Favorite For Being Next New Orleans Saints Head Coach

General manager Mickey Loomis said that the current coaching staff is all employed and has their jobs until a new head coach is in place and makes the determination.

Loomis said that the new head coach will be able to hire his own staff. He also said that any current members of the staff could go to him if another opportunity presents itself.

Kubiak's offense brought a lot of excitement to the table for the Saints during training camp. The first two games of the season saw New Orleans put up 91 points and everyone thought that it would produce a playoff spot.

However, between the team losing key pieces, being unable to close out games and seeing their defense regress, it ended with a 5-12 season.

Mickey Loomis: Saints GM Provides Insight on Lost Season, Coaching Search and More

Depending on the direction the Saints ultimately go, the team could be looking at installing another new offense this offseason. Regardless of what does happen, they need to figure out how to get back into the postseason.

