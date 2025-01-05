Saints News Network

Saints Game Day: How to Watch the Bucs Finale, Storylines, Betting Info and More

Whether you're glad or sad, Sunday is the final time we'll see the Saints for a while.

John Hendrix

Dec 29, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu (32) reacts to a play against the Las Vegas Raiders during the second half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
Dec 29, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu (32) reacts to a play against the Las Vegas Raiders during the second half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
Sunday will officially be the last time we see the Saints for a while, as their season has been over for quite some time. It's been another lost year for New Orleans, but this has been the worst campaign they've turned in since 2005. Major changes are needed for the black and gold, but many are wondering if those will happen.

It's pretty straightforward for Week 18. The Bucs win and they get the NFC South for the fourth straight year. An upset win by New Orleans would open the door for the Falcons to get the division, but that seems highly unlikely. Here's our Pregame Report.

Week 18 Saints Pregame Report vs. Bucs

Where to Watch: FOX (12:00 p.m. CT) - Kevin Burkhardt, Tom Brady, Erin Andrews (field reporter) and Tom Rinaldi (field reporter)

Where to Stream: FOX, fuboTV, YouTube, Saints App, NFL+

Where to Listen: WWL Radio locally (105.3FM) with Mike Hoss, Deuce McAllister and Jeff Nowak (sideline reporter); SIRIUSXM: Bucs Feed | Saints Feed

Referee: Adrian Hill

Current Lines: Bucs -14

Jersey Combo: White Jerseys and Black Pants

Last 5 Matchups

Cam Jordan had an interception the last time these two teams played
Oct 13, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan (94) reacts to intercepting the pass of Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during the first half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
  • 10/13/24 - Bucs 51, Saints 27
  • 12/31/23 - Saints 23, Bucs 13
  • 10/01/23 - Bucs 26, Saints 9
  • 12/5/22 - Bucs 17, Saints 16
  • 9/18/22 - Bucs 20, Saints 10

Broadcast Map (via 506 Sports)

Saints-Bucs game is projected in red.
Saints-Bucs game is projected in red. / 506 Sports

The game is projected in red on FOX, with Alaska and Hawaii markets also getting this game. Both CBS and FOX have doubleheaders to close out the league year. As always, check your local listings to see if you'll get the game or not to plan accordingly. Additionally, we will be having our live stream starting at 11:45AM CT.

Saints vs. Bucs Current Game Odds (via BetMGM)

  • Spread: Bucs -14 (-115), 77% of bettors are taking the Bucs
  • Total: 45 O/U (-110), 61% are taking the over
  • Moneyline: Bucs (-1000), Saints (+645), 97% are picking the Bucs

Saints Notes and Storylines for Week 18

Foster Moreau has been a bright spot for the Saints
Dec 29, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints tight end Foster Moreau (87) celebrates a touchdown against the Las Vegas Raiders during the first half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images / Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

CURTAIN CALL? Is this the last time we see Tyrann Mathieu and Cam Jordan in a Saints uniform? That's one of the biggest questions the Saints will have to answer in the offseason. Both hae expressed a desire to continue playing after this season, particularly in New Orleans. However, the financials are going to have to make sense and a new head coach would probably have some input here. Either way, it isn't fitting that both would have to go out this way.

FINAL IMPRESSIONS: While many futures are uncertain, the Saints have hopefully been evaluating their future since Dennis Allen got fired. There's obviously a lot to talk about regarding the future of coaches and players, but this is the final time for them to make their case to come back in 2025. The reality is that a lot won't be back, and New Orleans needs to do the right thing here instead of hanging on for familiarity's sake.

IT'S FINALLY OVER: That 2-0 start will end up being what everyone talks about when the Saints season is finished. Who was that team and where in the world did they go? Vegas knew what they were doing when they put the Saints win total low. I can't believe I gave them 9 wins in my early predictions in May. After four straight years of missing the postseason, will this franchise actually wake up and face the music? We'll see.

