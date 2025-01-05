Saints Game Day: How to Watch the Bucs Finale, Storylines, Betting Info and More
Sunday will officially be the last time we see the Saints for a while, as their season has been over for quite some time. It's been another lost year for New Orleans, but this has been the worst campaign they've turned in since 2005. Major changes are needed for the black and gold, but many are wondering if those will happen.
It's pretty straightforward for Week 18. The Bucs win and they get the NFC South for the fourth straight year. An upset win by New Orleans would open the door for the Falcons to get the division, but that seems highly unlikely. Here's our Pregame Report.
Week 18 Saints Pregame Report vs. Bucs
All-Time Series: The series is tied 7-7-1, with the Raiders winning two of the past three matchups. The tie was from their first meeting in 1971. New Orleans is 4-3-1 at home against them.
Where to Watch: FOX (12:00 p.m. CT) - Kevin Burkhardt, Tom Brady, Erin Andrews (field reporter) and Tom Rinaldi (field reporter)
Where to Stream: FOX, fuboTV, YouTube, Saints App, NFL+
Where to Listen: WWL Radio locally (105.3FM) with Mike Hoss, Deuce McAllister and Jeff Nowak (sideline reporter); SIRIUSXM: Bucs Feed | Saints Feed
Referee: Adrian Hill
Current Lines: Bucs -14
Jersey Combo: White Jerseys and Black Pants
Last 5 Matchups
- 10/13/24 - Bucs 51, Saints 27
- 12/31/23 - Saints 23, Bucs 13
- 10/01/23 - Bucs 26, Saints 9
- 12/5/22 - Bucs 17, Saints 16
- 9/18/22 - Bucs 20, Saints 10
Broadcast Map (via 506 Sports)
The game is projected in red on FOX, with Alaska and Hawaii markets also getting this game. Both CBS and FOX have doubleheaders to close out the league year. As always, check your local listings to see if you'll get the game or not to plan accordingly. Additionally, we will be having our live stream starting at 11:45AM CT.
Saints vs. Bucs Current Game Odds (via BetMGM)
- Spread: Bucs -14 (-115), 77% of bettors are taking the Bucs
- Total: 45 O/U (-110), 61% are taking the over
- Moneyline: Bucs (-1000), Saints (+645), 97% are picking the Bucs
Saints Notes and Storylines for Week 18
CURTAIN CALL? Is this the last time we see Tyrann Mathieu and Cam Jordan in a Saints uniform? That's one of the biggest questions the Saints will have to answer in the offseason. Both hae expressed a desire to continue playing after this season, particularly in New Orleans. However, the financials are going to have to make sense and a new head coach would probably have some input here. Either way, it isn't fitting that both would have to go out this way.
FINAL IMPRESSIONS: While many futures are uncertain, the Saints have hopefully been evaluating their future since Dennis Allen got fired. There's obviously a lot to talk about regarding the future of coaches and players, but this is the final time for them to make their case to come back in 2025. The reality is that a lot won't be back, and New Orleans needs to do the right thing here instead of hanging on for familiarity's sake.
IT'S FINALLY OVER: That 2-0 start will end up being what everyone talks about when the Saints season is finished. Who was that team and where in the world did they go? Vegas knew what they were doing when they put the Saints win total low. I can't believe I gave them 9 wins in my early predictions in May. After four straight years of missing the postseason, will this franchise actually wake up and face the music? We'll see.