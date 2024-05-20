Saints Season and Game-By-Game Record Predictions
We've had a few days to reflect on the Saints schedule, which brought several surprises to the table. After our inital thoughts and seeing how others have looked at the season outlook for New Orleans, we want to peel back a few more layers. Let's go through each game on the schedule for the Saints and give some win-loss outcomes and a final record prediction.
Full disclaimer, I don't predict anything higher than 9-8 for the Saints. It just doesn't seem logical at this point after being favorable on their outlooks the past couple of years. This year's test will be if they can beat good teams, plain and simple.
Week 1 (Sep. 8): vs. Panthers - Win
This will be the first new head coach the Saints will face in 2024. They have a handful of them for this season, with the Falcons, Chargers, Commanders and Raiders all in the mix as well. Dennis Allen is 2-0 in season openers and weirdly enough New Orleans gets to open at home again. They have only had one road opener since 2018. This is also only the fourth time since 2018 that the Saints get a division opponent to open their year.
Week 2 (Sep. 15): at Cowboys - Loss
The NFL definitely missed the mark here by not putting this game in primetime. The previous six matchups were all there and there's only been one regular game (2012) in the past ten. Regardless, New Orleans will likely be trying to figure themselves out offensively still and the offensive line will have their hands full with Dallas' talented front seven. I see that playing into the next week too.
Week 3 (Sep 22): vs. Eagles - Loss
This will be a big home game, and we probably can expect a healthy presence of Eagles fans making the trip. New Orleans has won five of the past six matchups at home against Philly, but that was obviously a different regime. They'll get a chance to see if they're better against a mobile quarterback in Jalen Hurts, but it's hard seeing them pull upsets early in the season given their nature.
Week 4 (Sep 29): at Falcons - Win
Last year's game was a huge disappointment, and it's one of many the Saints would have loved to have back. I like Raheem Morris and the Kirk Cousins fit could be a good one, but I don't expect Atlanta to figure things out early. They also have a few question marks themselves. The Visitors make things right.
Week 5 (Oct. 7): at Chiefs - Loss
It was surprising to see the Saints draw two Monday Night Football games, especially one of them being against the Chiefs. Patrick Mahomes and company will surely put the Saints defense to the test, but again, beating the good teams is what I question for New Orleans this year. It's hard to pick against Andy Reid, but then again, Kansas City wasn't so hot at home last year.
Week 6 (Oct. 13): vs. Bucs - Loss
Tampa has had New Orleans' number at home recently, winning three of the past four matchups in the Superdome, which obviously includes Drew Brees' last game. They'll split with at least two division opponents this year, and I won't pick the Falcons. This typically sets up the 'playing better the next time around' game later in the season, and the Saints will probably need that in Week 18.
Week 7 (Oct. 17): vs. Broncos - Win
Both of these teams will be coming off a divisional game at home and have to play on a short week. This is a big game, and it'll be interesting to see what type of reception Sean Payton gets. It should be respectful, but obviously could be a mixed bag. You probably should pay homage to the coach who turned the franchise around. I don't know who will be playing quarterback for the Broncos here, but I feel like this would be the Saints game to lose.
Week 8 (Oct 27): at Chargers - Loss
A mini-bye awaits the team after their game against the Broncos and they'll be fairly rested for an interesting matchup against Jim Harbaugh and Justin Herbert. I still don't know how the Saints came back to win that game in 2016 after being down 34-21 with just over six minutes to play. That was San Diego too. Expect a healthy dose of black and gold in the stands, but they might leave disappointed at SoFi Stadium again.
Week 9 (Nov. 3): at Panthers - Loss
There's always that one game where the Saints just don't show up and things don't go right for a divisional game. I'm saying it's in Charlotte this year.
Week 10 (Nov. 10): vs. Falcons - Win
This is where we typically see the Saints catch their stride, being one of the better teams down the stretch. I'd have them at 3-6 by this point, which would be really concerning when you think about it. However, they'll adjust and be a much better squad and start doing the necessary things to position themselves for the last run. It'll start with Atlanta.
Week 11 (Nov. 17): vs. Browns - Win
The Browns could have Jameis Winston at the helm by this point, but either way, Cleveland comes to town and that should probably scare Saints fans. If you know, you know. They're actually 8-3 on the road against the Saints since 1967. Here's one they get back, regardless of who is playing quarterback.
Week 12 (Nov. 24): Bye Week
Did you know the bye week wasn't brought back to the table until 1990? The NFL operated from 1967-1989 without one, with 1966 being the only other time a bye week was used.
Week 13 (Dec. 1): vs. Rams - Loss
The lone late game at home sees the Rams coming to town. Los Angeles will be coming off a Sunday Night Football game against the Eagles, while New Orleans will be well-rested. Sean McVay did a number on Dennis Allen in last year's matchup, and the Saints shot themselves in the foot plenty of times. As much as it pains me to give the Rams a win in the Dome, it just feels right.
Week 14 (Dec. 8): at Giants - Win
It should be a pretty day in East Rutherford or this game, and it's the first time they play the Giants there since 2018 when Alvin Kamara ran into the tunnel and got fans up in their feels. Is Daniel Jones still going to be the starter here?
Week 15 (Dec 15): vs. Commanders - Win
This could be Jayden Daniels returning home to play in front of many that rooted for him at LSU, but we'll just have to see how the season plays out. Insert your Dan Quinn coming back to New Orleans jokes here. Washington will be a tough team to figure out this year, but I do think they'll play better down the stretch. However, the Saints will get the dub.
Week 16 (Dec 23): at Packers - Loss
We already know the weather will be a big talking point for a team that play in a Dome. New Orleans will face temperatures between 16-31º with the strong possibility of snow. For perspective, the Saints played the Browns in 2022 and the temperature at kickoff was a whopping 6º and real feel in the negative for what was the coldest game in regular season history for Cleveland. Does any of this mean much? Probably not. It's a football game that will be in the national spotlight and the Saints need to make sure they don't let this one get away from them like last year, but I won't pick against the Packers here.
Week 17 (Dec. 29): vs. Raiders - Win
Presumably, we'll get Derek Carr playing against his old squad. However, it doesn't stop there. There's also coaches and other players who have ties to the Raiders who will also be in the same boat. By my predictions, the Saints would be at 7-8 and be in two 'must-win' games to close out the year. This would be one of them.
Week 18 (Jan. 4 or 5): at Bucs - Win
This game could be for the division or for an important playoff spot. Hopefully, this Saints team will prove us all wrong this year, but that's going to be easier said than done. As mentioned previously, New Orleans usually puts on a better showing in the second game against Tampa, which has been in November/December for the past ten years. They're 7-3 at Raymond James, winning five of the past six.
Hilariously Way-Too-Early Saints Record Prediction: 9-8 (6-3 Home, 3-5 Away)
Again, the biggest question I have for the 2024 Saints is can they beat the superior opponents? They can stack up the 'easier' wins and we fully expect them to. The players and coaches have all said that they just need to win a couple more games and they're in the playoffs, and that's true. Getting to 10 or 11 wins should almost assure you a postseason berth. If New Orleans could start better and then heat up down the stretch like they have, then maybe this could be a different season. Maybe.