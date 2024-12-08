Saints News Network

Saints Game Day: How to Watch, Follow The Giants Game and What You Need to Know

What you need to know ahead of the Saints-Giants kickoff in Week 14.

John Hendrix

Dec 1, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints interim head coach coach Darren Rizzi looks on against the Los Angeles Rams during the first half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
Sunday sees the Saints (4-8) up in New Jersey to take on the Giants (2-10) for a Week 14 meeting in December. It's nice and cold outside, but a perfect day for football. New Orleans looks to rebound following a disappointing home loss to the Rams last week, and we're eager to see the response from Darren Rizzi and company as well. Here's a look at today's pregame report.

Week 14 Saints Pregame Report vs. Giants

Dec 1, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr (4) hands of to running back Alvin Kamara (41) against the Los Angeles Rams during the first half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

All-Time Series: The Saints lead the all-time series 17-15, with their meetings all being in the regular season. New Orleans has won two of the past three matchups.

Where to Watch: FOX (12:00 p.m. CT) - Kevin Kugler, Daryl Johnston and Laura Okmin (field reporter)

Where to Stream: FuboTV, YouTube, Saints App, NFL+

Where to Listen: WWL Radio locally (105.3FM) with Mike Hoss, Deuce McAllister and Jeff Nowak (sideline reporter); SIRIUSXM: Giants Feed | Saints Feed

Referee: Clete Blakeman

Current Lines: Saints -5 (O/U at 41)

Jersey Combo: White jerseys, White pants

Last 5 Matchups

Dec 17, 2023; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints tight end Juwan Johnson (83) catches a pass for a touchdown against the New York Giants during the second half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
  • 12/17/23 - Saints 24, Giants 6
  • 10/3/21 - Giants 27, Saints 21 (OT)
  • 9/30/18 - Saints 33, Giants 18
  • 9/18/16 - Giants 16, Saints 13
  • 11/1/15 - Saints 52, Giants 49

Broadcast Map (via 506 Sports): The Saints-Giants game is mostly available to local markets, as FOX carries the doubleheader for Week 14. Be sure to check your local listings so you can plan to watch accordingly. We'll have our weekly game thread so you can keep up with all of the big action and in-game analysis.

Saints-Giants game is projected in green on FOX. / 506 Sports

Saints Notes and Storylines for Week 14

Alvin Kamara could set a personal best on Sunday
Dec 1, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) runs in for a touchdown against the Los Angeles Rams but it is called back for man downfield during the first half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

KNOCKING ON THE DOOR: Alvin Kamara needs 106 more rushing yards to hit the 1,000-yard milestone for the first time in his career. In a season full of disappointments, Kamara has been a real bright spot for the Saints. He isn't showing many signs of slowing down, but is obviously human after a couple of uncharacteristic drops last Sunday. He should be a big part of the game plan.

BEEF IS BACK: The Saints are getting their starting offensive line together for the first time since Week 3 against the Eagles. No Taysom Hill means others will have to step up, but a Kendre Miller return should help New Orleans establish a good tempo and rhythm going against a Giants rushing defense that is allowing 145.8 yards/game (29th in the league).

RIZZI'S RETURN: It's no secret, but Darren Rizzi is from this area and cut his teeth in it. He's downplayed a lot of the emotion going back to the area, but has also had some good fun with it in the process. Everyone is curious to see how he and his team respond following the first loss in his interim tenure, and the Giatns might be what the doctor ordered.

