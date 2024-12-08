Saints Game Day: How to Watch, Follow The Giants Game and What You Need to Know
Sunday sees the Saints (4-8) up in New Jersey to take on the Giants (2-10) for a Week 14 meeting in December. It's nice and cold outside, but a perfect day for football. New Orleans looks to rebound following a disappointing home loss to the Rams last week, and we're eager to see the response from Darren Rizzi and company as well. Here's a look at today's pregame report.
Week 14 Saints Pregame Report vs. Giants
All-Time Series: The Saints lead the all-time series 17-15, with their meetings all being in the regular season. New Orleans has won two of the past three matchups.
Where to Watch: FOX (12:00 p.m. CT) - Kevin Kugler, Daryl Johnston and Laura Okmin (field reporter)
Where to Stream: FuboTV, YouTube, Saints App, NFL+
Where to Listen: WWL Radio locally (105.3FM) with Mike Hoss, Deuce McAllister and Jeff Nowak (sideline reporter); SIRIUSXM: Giants Feed | Saints Feed
Referee: Clete Blakeman
Current Lines: Saints -5 (O/U at 41)
Jersey Combo: White jerseys, White pants
Last 5 Matchups
- 12/17/23 - Saints 24, Giants 6
- 10/3/21 - Giants 27, Saints 21 (OT)
- 9/30/18 - Saints 33, Giants 18
- 9/18/16 - Giants 16, Saints 13
- 11/1/15 - Saints 52, Giants 49
Broadcast Map (via 506 Sports): The Saints-Giants game is mostly available to local markets, as FOX carries the doubleheader for Week 14. Be sure to check your local listings so you can plan to watch accordingly. We'll have our weekly game thread so you can keep up with all of the big action and in-game analysis.
Saints Notes and Storylines for Week 14
KNOCKING ON THE DOOR: Alvin Kamara needs 106 more rushing yards to hit the 1,000-yard milestone for the first time in his career. In a season full of disappointments, Kamara has been a real bright spot for the Saints. He isn't showing many signs of slowing down, but is obviously human after a couple of uncharacteristic drops last Sunday. He should be a big part of the game plan.
BEEF IS BACK: The Saints are getting their starting offensive line together for the first time since Week 3 against the Eagles. No Taysom Hill means others will have to step up, but a Kendre Miller return should help New Orleans establish a good tempo and rhythm going against a Giants rushing defense that is allowing 145.8 yards/game (29th in the league).
RIZZI'S RETURN: It's no secret, but Darren Rizzi is from this area and cut his teeth in it. He's downplayed a lot of the emotion going back to the area, but has also had some good fun with it in the process. Everyone is curious to see how he and his team respond following the first loss in his interim tenure, and the Giatns might be what the doctor ordered.