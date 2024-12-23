Saints News Network

Saints Game Day: Join Our Live Stream and Watch the Packers Game With Team Reporters

The Saints and Packers game will surely draw plenty of attention as Week 16 comes to an end, and we invite you to join us live for the broadcast.

Dec 15, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints interim head coach Darren Rizzi against the Washington Commanders during the second half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
NFL Week 16 action closes out with the Saints (5-9) taking on the Packers (10-4) at Lambeau Field in the primetime spotlight. New Orleans doesn't have much to play for other than pride after being eliminated from the playoffs on Sunday afternoon by a Falcons win over the Giants.

Regardless of what has happened and the team's very disappointing season, we're eager to see how rookie Spencer Rattler performs at the helm for the Saints. This is a huge opportunity for him and interim head coach Darren Rizzi, because an upset could go a long way for both. Rattler makes his first start since the Chargers game in Week 8.

A Packers win would put them in the playoffs, and this game could draw some eyes of potential head coaching candidates. Right now, Green Bay is No. 6 in the conference playoff seeding. They'll likely stay there unless the Commanders jump them or the Vikings collapse.

Saints vs. Packers Week 16 Game Preview: Spencer Rattler's Opportunity In Primetime

Monday Night Football action will be must-see TV, and Saints News Network will be carrying a live stream for fans to check out. Join Ross Jackson (LockedOn Saints and Louisiana Sports) and me for the Saints-Packers game in a live stream that will have play-by-play reactions, in-game analysis, notes and interactions.

Have you ever wanted to see behind the scenes of how NFL beat reporters work and think? This is your opportunity to check both of us out in action as we cover the game.

What The Saints Should Take Away and Need To Learn From Another Lost Season

Saints vs. Packers Live Stream Details

The Saints can hopefully make a game of it on Monday night
Dec 15, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints tight end Foster Moreau (87) makes a reception against Washington Commanders safety Darrick Forrest (22) during the second half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images / Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images
  • What: Watch the Saints live with two team beat reporters
  • When: Monday, Dec. 23 starting at 6:45 p.m. CT
  • Where: Live stream on YouTube, Twitter/X, Saints News Network's Facebook page and Twitch

Saints vs. Packers Current Game Odds (via BetMGM)

  • Spread: Packers -14 (-110), 70% of betting on Green Bay
  • Total: 42.5 O/U (-110), 73% are taking the over
  • Moneyline: Packers (-1000), Saints (+625), 97% are picking the Packers
