Keep Informed: Saints vs. Giants Live Updates, In-Game Analysis and Notes for Week 14

Saints vs. Giants Live Updates, In-Game Analysis and Notes for Week 14
The Saints are down to just a handful of games for their season, and we'll see what they do against the Giants on Sunday.
EAST RUTHERFORD -- The Saints look to move to 5-8 on the year, but will have to knock off the lowly Giants first. It's one of seven early kickoffs in Week 14, and all eyes are on how New Orleans responds following the first loss under interim head coach Darren Rizzi's tenure. You can keep up with all of the in-game analysis, notes, big plays, scoring and much more with our weekly game thread.
Pregame Notes
- Looking forward to a one-two Alvin Kamara and Kendre Miller punch with the offensive line in play. They haven't been together since Week 3 of the season when New Orleans lost Erik McCoy on the third offensive snap of that game.
- Alvin Kamara need just 106 rushing yards today to get the first 1,000-yard rushing season of his career. It's almost crazy to think that it's never happened and that he's doing it just before his age-30 season.
- New Orleans is widely expected to win this game, and while there is no quit in them, their draft position is obviously something to pay attention to as we get down the stretch. They probably have at least two more losses in this final stretch with Washington and Green Bay being the frontrunners there.
- This game has a 2-10 team vs. a 4-8 team vibe to it for sure. Crowd is very low, but Saints fans traveled well.
- Giants win the toss and will defer. Saints offense up first. Curious to see how that works with no Taysom Hill, and we'll get to see it.
- Kendre Miller and Jamaal Williams are both back deep for the Saints. They're not wasting much time getting Miller back in the mix.
First Quarter - Saints 7, Giants 0
Scoring
- Saints, 1:19 (9-98, 5:11) - Kendre Miller 8-yard run.
Notes
- Already a bad start or the Saints with the opening kickoff, field position and first play of the game.
- Uninspiring drive to start the game for the New Orleans offense. Just a 35-yard punt by Matt Hayball too and the Giants start in Saints territory.
- Drew Lock picks up a first down on 3rd and 15 with his legs. That's disappointing for sure.
- Nice pressure by Chase Young on the 3rd-and-8 play. Giants offense stayed on for 4th-and-8 and Will Harris drew a holding penalty. Drew Lock also got an intentional grounding call.
- You see the creativity the Saints can have with Kendre Miller and Alvin Kamara on the field at the same time.
- Kamara started out with negative yards on his first two carries but was then able to rattle off a 9-yard run on 3rd-and-5. If he gets to the century mark today, then he's going to have to earn every yard. The Giants don't have Dexter Lawrence either.
- 1st-and-10 to 3rd-and-15 after two negative yardage plays. Yikes. Blake Grupe misses the 53-yard kick (wide left), as it looked online at first and then hooked.
- Pete Werner came free on the 3rd-and-2 play to force Lock into an early throw. Saints will have to start deep in their own territory for the next series.
- That's a nice hookup to Marquez Valdes-Scantling on 3rd Down to pick up 22. Saints get some major breathing room.
- Derek Carr follows that play up by hitting Juwan Johnson on a deep throw for 30 yards.
- That's a really good 8-yard run by Kendre Miller. Showed off the balance and then some on the outside.
- Hey! Dallin Holker gets involved finally and picks up his first NFL catch. It goes or 10.
- Kamara followed that up with a 12-yard run that was pretty.
- That's a bulldozer touchdown for Kendre Miller from 8 yards out. He kept churning and the offensive line help from Erik McCoy, Lucas Patrick and Taliese Fuaga helped him push his way in.
- Very underrated play by Bryan Bresee getting that tip at the line of scrimmage. He was engaged in a block and kept his eyes on Lock and timed it perfectly.
Big Plays
