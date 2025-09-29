Saints-Giants QB Trade Speculation Growing After New Orleans' Week 4 Loss
The New Orleans Saints had a big quarterback problem in the offseason after Derek Carr suddenly retired. This left rookie Tyler Shough and second-year option Spencer Rattler as the two top quarterbacks in New Orleans.
Rattler would eventually beat out Shough for the starting quarterback job in New Orleans. Through the first few weeks, Rattler looked like a decent option for the Saints, but he struggled mightily in Week 4 against the Buffalo Bills. This has some fans calling for his job and others suggesting the Saints make a trade.
Karl Rasmussen of Sports Illustrated recently suggested the Saints could make a trade for veteran quarterback Russell Wilson of the New York Giants after Wilson was benched in favor of rookie Jaxson Dart.
Russell Wilson called potential trade fit for Saints after Week 4
"The Saints drafted Tyler Shough in the second round but elected to roll with Spencer Rattler as their starting quarterback," Rasmussen wrote. "Unsurprisingly, they're 0-4 to start the year. If they want to give Shough a chance to learn from an experienced quarterback, Wilson would be a vastly preferable starter to follow than Rattler, who's proven little in his career in the league.
"Wilson could get a chance to remain a starter in the NFL, while Shough can study the process of a Super Bowl-winning and 10-time Pro Bowl quarterback before eventually taking the reins himself. The Saints don't seem very likely to compete for anything but the No. 1 pick in the 2025, but bringing in Wilson could help enhance the development of Shough, if they consider him to be their quarterback of the future."
This idea is tough to get behind because it doesn't move the needle for the Saints. New Orleans would get slightly better right now, but what does that do for the team?
Rattler and Shough are fine options for the Saints right now, but they'll likely want to draft their next franchise signal caller at the top of the 2026 NFL Draft. Prospects like Garrett Nussmeier, Drew Allar, Fernando Mendoza, and others have emerged as potential options.
At the end of the day, it wouldn't make sense for the Saints to trade for Wilson unless the Giants are sending over draft picks with him.
