Saints News Network

3 Biggest Losers From New Orleans Saints' Crushing Week 4 Loss

The Saints were in the game against the Bills, but they ultimately fell short...

Zach Pressnell

Sep 28, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Spencer Rattler (2) warms up before a game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images
Sep 28, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Spencer Rattler (2) warms up before a game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images
In this story:

The New Orleans Saints struggled during the first three weeks of the season, moving to 0-3 after a huge blowout at the hands of the Seattle Seahawks. In Week 4, the Saints matched up with the Buffalo Bills and they were predicted to lose by three scores.

But New Orleans kept the game close for the most part. The team battled all game but ultimately fell short against the loaded Bills. This game should be looked at as a building block for New Orleans, but there were still some players who played poorly.

Who are the biggest losers from Week 4's loss to the Bills?

QB Spencer Rattler

The easiest player to pick on is quarterback Spencer Rattler. After looking solid for the the first three weeks, Rattler took a huge step back against the Bills.

He wasn't nearly as decisive and accurate as he was against the Arizona Cardinals and San Francisco 49ers. Ultimately, it was the Saints' passing attack that fell short against the Bills, as the rushing attack worked overtime.

The Saints could begin looking for a quarterback change in the next few weeks if Rattler doesn't turn it around.

WR Chris Olave

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olav
Sep 21, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave (12) catches a pass against Seattle Seahawks cornerback Josh Jobe (29) during the first quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images / Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

It's hard to put Chris Olave on a list of biggest losers from the game since he scored his first touchdown of the year against the Bills, but his overall statline wasn't anything to call home about.

He went for three catches, 20 yards, and the touchdown in the game, which is a big step back from the target share he's been given to this point.

Olave also threw an interception deep in enemy territory as the Saints attempted a trick play. The Saints could have scored a touchdown and taken the lead or kicked a field goal, but Olave ended up throwing an interception to keep them behind before the half.

TE Juwan Johnson

For the first few weeks of the year, tight end Juwan Johnson was one of the better tight ends in football.

But he fell flat this week, much like a lot of the Saints' passing offense.

Johnson posted his season low in targets, catches, yards, and longest reception. He fell completely flat in a very winnable game for the Saints.

More NFL: Saints Urged To Bench Key Starter In Favor Of Young Rookie

Published
Zach Pressnell
ZACH PRESSNELL

Zach Pressnell has experience covering all major US sports at both the professional and collegiate levels. He’s produced content for FanSided, Blog Red Machine, The Game Haus, Bethany College Athletics and the Bethany College online newspaper, He graduated from Bethany College (WV) with a degree in Communications and Media Arts, specializing in Sports Journalism. Pressnell was also a four-year member of the baseball team where he earned himself All-PAC recognition as a pitcher (and a cool Tommy John surgery scar). Now, Pressnell specializes in NFL and MLB coverage for Sports Illustrated’s “On SI” network among others. For all business/marketing inquiries, reach out to Scott Neville: scott@wtfsports.org

Home/News