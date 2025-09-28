3 Biggest Losers From New Orleans Saints' Crushing Week 4 Loss
The New Orleans Saints struggled during the first three weeks of the season, moving to 0-3 after a huge blowout at the hands of the Seattle Seahawks. In Week 4, the Saints matched up with the Buffalo Bills and they were predicted to lose by three scores.
But New Orleans kept the game close for the most part. The team battled all game but ultimately fell short against the loaded Bills. This game should be looked at as a building block for New Orleans, but there were still some players who played poorly.
Who are the biggest losers from Week 4's loss to the Bills?
QB Spencer Rattler
The easiest player to pick on is quarterback Spencer Rattler. After looking solid for the the first three weeks, Rattler took a huge step back against the Bills.
He wasn't nearly as decisive and accurate as he was against the Arizona Cardinals and San Francisco 49ers. Ultimately, it was the Saints' passing attack that fell short against the Bills, as the rushing attack worked overtime.
The Saints could begin looking for a quarterback change in the next few weeks if Rattler doesn't turn it around.
WR Chris Olave
It's hard to put Chris Olave on a list of biggest losers from the game since he scored his first touchdown of the year against the Bills, but his overall statline wasn't anything to call home about.
He went for three catches, 20 yards, and the touchdown in the game, which is a big step back from the target share he's been given to this point.
Olave also threw an interception deep in enemy territory as the Saints attempted a trick play. The Saints could have scored a touchdown and taken the lead or kicked a field goal, but Olave ended up throwing an interception to keep them behind before the half.
TE Juwan Johnson
For the first few weeks of the year, tight end Juwan Johnson was one of the better tight ends in football.
But he fell flat this week, much like a lot of the Saints' passing offense.
Johnson posted his season low in targets, catches, yards, and longest reception. He fell completely flat in a very winnable game for the Saints.
