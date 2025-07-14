Derek Carr Reveals Second-Favorite Play At Saints' Expense
The New Orleans Saints lost quarterback Derek Carr this offseason as he announced his retirement from the National Football League.
Carr now has gone on to do some press this offseason since, including some question-and-answer with the Home Grown Network on YouTube. One question that was posed to Carr was to name his top five plays throughout his career. He named one at the expense of the Saints at No. 2 from a game way back in the day when the then-Oakland Raiders took down the Drew Brees-led Saints.
"No. 2, in New Orleans," Carr said. "With (Michael Crabtree). Now, I know that this is a funny one. I have Saints helmets and Raider helmets all around me. But, just the memory of this one was unbelievable. We were playing against Hall of Fame Drew Brees. We're going against DA, Sean Payton, and all of these guys. Brandin Cooks just caught a 109-yard touchdown on us.
"Like, this game was unbelievable. I will never forget running for a first down, doing a flip over somebody as (Cam Jordan) was chasing me and doing the first down signal while one of my college teammates is standing right there...There was just so many good memories about that game."
With under a minute to go in the fourth quarter, Carr tossed a touchdown to Seth Roberts and then followed up with a two-point conversion thanks to Michael Crabtree to put the Raiders over the top. The game took place all the way back in 2016 and the Raiders won 35-34.
