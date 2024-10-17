Don't Miss It: Who's Out for the Saints This Thursday Night?
The Saints previously ruled out several players and sent one to injured reserve before tonight's game.
NEW ORLEANS -- The Saints previously ruled out four players ahead of Thursday night's game against the Broncos, but placed one of those players (Rashid Shaheed) on injured reserve ahead of the game. He'll miss the rest of the season. Here's a look at the Week 7 inactive list for New Orleans.
Saints Inactives List - Week 7
- Derek Carr (oblique)
- Taysom Hill (rib)
- Chris Olave (concussion)
- Pete Werner (hamstring)
- Jordan Mims
- Khalen Saunders (back)
- Cesar Ruiz (knee)
New Orleans signed undrafted rookie Jermaine Jackson from the practice squad in a corresponding move for Shaheed going to IR, and they also elevated Johnathan Abram and Equanimeous St. Brown for the game. Khalen Saunders was a late addition to the injury report on Friday.
