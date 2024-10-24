Injury Report Updates: Saints' Health Rising for Must-Win Chargers Clash!
The Saints get some more good news going into their final practice of the week.
Sunday's Saints game against the Chargers certainly has a 'do-or-die' feel to it. New Orleans is looking to rebound in a big way after losing five straight, and hopefully the mini-bye gave them some time for a soft reset to focus on the large task at hand. The team's second injury report of the week certainly brings some encouragement to the table. You can check out the Thursday attendance rundown here.
Week 8 Saints Injury Report - Thursday
DID NOT PRACTICE
- Derek Carr (oblique)
- Nick Saldiveri (shoulder)
- Cedrick Wilson Jr. (hip)
LIMITED
- Lucas Patrick (chest)
- Pete Werner (hamstring)
- Khalen Saunders (back)
- Alvin Kamara (hand/rib)
- Juwan Johnson (shoulder)
FULL
- Cesar Ruiz (knee)
- Connor McGovern (back)
- Chris Olave (concussion)
- Taysom Hill (rib)
- Marshon Lattimore (hamstring)
- Spencer Rattler (hip)
