Injury Report Updates: Saints' Health Rising for Must-Win Chargers Clash!

The Saints get some more good news going into their final practice of the week.

Dec 10, 2023; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints linebacker Pete Werner (20) reacts to recovering a fumble by Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) during the first half at the Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
Dec 10, 2023; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints linebacker Pete Werner (20) reacts to recovering a fumble by Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) during the first half at the Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
Sunday's Saints game against the Chargers certainly has a 'do-or-die' feel to it. New Orleans is looking to rebound in a big way after losing five straight, and hopefully the mini-bye gave them some time for a soft reset to focus on the large task at hand. The team's second injury report of the week certainly brings some encouragement to the table. You can check out the Thursday attendance rundown here.

Week 8 Saints Injury Report - Thursday

Derek Carr's injury will force him to miss another game
Oct 13, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr walks the sideline before a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images / Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

DID NOT PRACTICE

  • Derek Carr (oblique)
  • Nick Saldiveri (shoulder)
  • Cedrick Wilson Jr. (hip)

LIMITED

  • Lucas Patrick (chest)
  • Pete Werner (hamstring)
  • Khalen Saunders (back)
  • Alvin Kamara (hand/rib)
  • Juwan Johnson (shoulder)

FULL

  • Cesar Ruiz (knee)
  • Connor McGovern (back)
  • Chris Olave (concussion)
  • Taysom Hill (rib)
  • Marshon Lattimore (hamstring)
  • Spencer Rattler (hip)
