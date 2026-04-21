The 59 Players Selected by the New Orleans Saints In the First Round of the NFL Draft

It was 1967, and it was the first time the New Orleans Saints would ever participate in an NFL Draft.

To say it was a different time and done with far less fanfare would be the understatement of the year.

Commissioner Pete Rozelle stood in front of a chalkboard – yes, a chalkboard – as he wrote down the names taken by players across the league in the ballroom of a New York City hotel.

Here's a photo of former NFL commissioner Pete Rozelle at the 1967 Draft with Michigan State having four of the top eight names on the board pic.twitter.com/aScqBzocVv — Michigan State Football (@MSU_Football) March 14, 2017

Being an expansion team, it was a little bit before the Saints would get their turn. Two Michigan State players – Bubba Smith and Clint Jones – went back-to-back to start it off to Baltimore and Minnesota, respectively. Remember the “Ole Ball Coach,” Steve Spurrier? He was the young quarterback in those days and went third to San Francisco.

Finally, on Tuesday, March 14, 1967, with the 26th pick of the NFL Draft – and we don’t know if Rozelle even announced it that way back then – the Saints made Alabama linebacker Les Kelley their first selection. (However, the team made 42 picks in the expansion draft a month earlier.)

In total then, New Orleans has made 59 first-round picks, with some being major-impact players who would spend more than a decade in the league. And then there were some like Shawn Knight (1987) or Johnathan Sullivan (2003) that left Who Dats shaking their heads.

Here is every previous player who was drafted in the first round by the Saints throughout their 59-year history in reverse order. We’ll let you be the judge on how good they were, and we’ll share our top 10 first-round picks for the Saints on Thursday (April 23).

2025 (9th pick): Kelvin Banks, OL, Texas

Kelvin Banks was the Saints first-round pick in 2025 out of Texas. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Started all 17 games at LT in his rookie season. The franchise clearly is counting on him to be the anchor to protecting Tyler Shough’s blindside for years to come.

2024 (14): Taliese Fuaga, OL, Oregon State

Started 30 games in two seasons at LT and RT. Will he stay at RT long-term, or would the team consider moving him inside at some point if necessary?

2023 (29): Bryan Bresee, DT, Clemson

3rd down, Chase Young & Bryan Bresee got us covered. ❌



📺 FOX pic.twitter.com/OM7djw5OES — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) October 19, 2025

Played in 49 of 51 games entering his fourth season. He has 14.5 sacks, and the jury is still out on how well he fits defensive coordinator Brandon Staley’s scheme.

2022 (11): Chris Olave, WR, Ohio State

Ohio State wide receiver Chris Olave , here with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, was selected as the 11th overall by the New Orleans Saints in 2022. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Second-team All-Pro last year. Entering his fifth season, he already 12th on the Saints all-time receiving yards list. Is expected to get a monster extension in the very near future.

2022 (19): Trevor Penning, OL, Northern Iowa

A major disappointment, he was traded to the Los Angeles Chargers last season for a sixth-round pick.

2021 (28): Payton Turner, DE, Houston

The #Lions have signed former New Orleans Saints 1st-round DE Payton Turner to a contract.



He was in Dallas last season but did not play. pic.twitter.com/5cIfMxsE0y — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) March 20, 2026

Only played in 31 games – and started none – in his four seasons in the league. Quite possibly the biggest bust of the Sean Payton era and was Payton’s last first-round pick in New Orleans.

2020 (24): Cesar Ruiz, C/G, Michigan

Michigan Wolverines offensive lineman Cesar Ruiz was chosen in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft by the New Orleans Saints. | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

Although he is entering his sixth season as an expected starter – almost all of that time at right guard – he is controversial in New Orleans for his inconsistent play. Is playing on a four-year, $44 million extension that runs through 2027.

2019 (None)

2018 (14): Marcus Davenport, DE, Texas-San Antonio

Reminder:



The #Saints traded way up…then drafted Marcus Davenport instead of this man.

🤯

Some still tell me a few of those decision makers (some gone, some still in NOLA) had a 3rd round grade on Lamar, and to this day, believe they made the right pick.

😬😂 https://t.co/qEKiQeg4r9 — Fletcher Mackel (@FletcherWDSU) November 8, 2024

Some might argue he was a bigger bust than Turner or Stephone Anthony, who is coming up. However, Davenport started 43 games in his career. He currently is an unrestricted free agent, having played 2025 with the Detroit Lions.

2017 (11): Marshon Lattimore, CB, Ohio State

Marshon Lattimore was known in New Orleans for having his best games against Tampa Bay wide receiver Mike Evans. | Scott Clause-Imagn Images

The four-time Pro Bowler was fantastic in New Orleans … when he was on the field. He missed 25 games through his seven seasons before being traded to Washington in the middle of the 2024 season, where he was an absolute disaster and was released last month.

2017 (31): Ryan Ramczyk, T, Wisconsin

Ryan Ramczyk announces retirement from NFL 🫡https://t.co/MKFFMxGIf3 — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) April 18, 2025

A stalwart at right tackle for the Saints for the better part of seven seasons, he was forced to retire before the 2025 season after missing all of 2024 with knee problems. He was All-Pro in 2019 and second team in 2018 and 2020.

2016 (12): Sheldon Rankins, DT, Louisville

Was hit and miss in his time in New Orleans, but he has been steady elsewhere. Since leaving the Saints following the 2020 season, he has played in 70 games for the Jets, Texans and Bengals.

2015 (13): Andrus Peat, OL, Stanford

Stanford Cardinal offensive tackle Andrus Peat was the Saints' first of two first-round picks in the 2015 NFL Draft. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

A player Saints fans loved to hate, he was much better than the Who Dats gave him credit for. He was versatile, but he also was injury prone at times. In all, he played 111 games in New Orleans and started 102 of them. He played six games for the Steelers last year and is an unrestricted free agent at age 33.

2015 (31): Stephone Anthony, LB, Clemson

When ranking busts throughout the Sean Payton era, Anthony is unquestionably in the top three. He started just 20 games in five seasons in the NFL with 19 coming in his two years in New Orleans before being traded to the Miami Dolphins and being out of the league for good upon his release from the Arizona Cardinals in November 2020.

2014 (20): Brandin Cooks, WR, Oregon State

Brandin Cooks had two stints with the New Orleans Saints and was drafted with the 20th pick of the 2014 NFL Draft. | Chuck Cook-Imagn Images

One of the NFL’s most productive receivers over the past 12 seasons. He was traded by Payton after the 2016 season and has played for six teams, and currently is 189 receiving yards shy of 10,000 for his career (and is 62nd all time in history). He is a free agent, but reportedly is in talks to return to the Buffalo Bills, where he spent the last half of last year.

2013 (15): Kenny Vaccaro, DB, Texas

Started 109 of the 110 games he played in his eight-year career. He left New Orleans when his rookie option expired and played his final three seasons in Tennessee.

2012 (None)

2011 (24): Cameron Jordan, DE, California

There's little doubt defensive end Cameron Jordan is one of the greatest New Orleans Saints of all time. | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Quite possibly on the Mount Rushmore of Saints and one could argue either he or Archie Manning is the greatest first-round pick in team history. A 15-year vet who currently is an unrestricted free agent who could come back to New Orleans, Jordan is an eight-time Pro Bowler and is 17th all time on the NFL’s sack list and four ahead of the Saints’ previous sack leader, Hall of Famer Rickey Jackson. With another 10-sack performance like he had last year, Jordan would move into the top 10 all time in league history.

2011 (28): Mark Ingram, RB, Alabama

The New Orleans Saints drafted Mark Ingram in 2011, and he went on to become one of the most productive running backs in team history. | Matt Stamey-Imagn Images

Second on the all-time Saints rushing yards list (6,500) behind Alvin Kamara, Ingram was a stalwart who finished his career with 8,111 total rushing yards with three teams. He retired after the 2022 season at age 33.

2010 (32): Patrick Robinson, CB, Florida State

Was hit or miss in New Orleans and had his best season in 2012, starting all 16 games with 64 tackles and three interceptions. He went on to play for three other teams before finishing his career with the Saints from 2018-2020.

2009 (14): Malcolm Jenkins, DB, Ohio State

In Malcolm Jenkins' rookie season, he played in a Super Bowl for the New Orleans Saints. He went on to play in two more with the Philadelphia Eagles. | John David Mercer-Imagn Images

Sandwiched his 13-year career with a six-year stint in Philadelphia. In all, he was part of three Super Bowl-winning teams, and he had a big hand in all of them. Mostly a cornerback in college, he played safety for all but his first season in the NFL. He finished with 21 interceptions, 11 fumble recoveries and more than 1,000 tackles.

2008 (7): Sedrick Ellis, DT, USC

Started all 70 games he played in New Orleans, but he retired after just five seasons in the league at age 28.

2007 (27): Robert Meachem, WR, Tennessee

"AND THEN IT'S TAKEN AWAY BY ROBERT MEACHEM!!!!!!!"#FlashbackFriday to one of the craziest moments in #Saints history 🤯 pic.twitter.com/E2SPdHlJ9Z — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) July 22, 2022

A solid No. 3 receiver for seven years in the NFL with six of those coming in New Orleans. He finished his career with 2,914 yards and 27 touchdowns.

2006 (2): Reggie Bush, RB, USC

Throwback to Reggie Bush Saints highlights for your timeline 🔥



📺: More on https://t.co/KlYFEtUtwd pic.twitter.com/k64nrSVUbu — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) August 7, 2025

Payton’s opening first-round pick in New Orleans was a doozy in nabbing the Heisman Trophy winner. He made an immediate impact on the Saints offense with his speed and as an outlet for Drew Brees in the screen game and as a returner on special teams. He left New Orleans following his fifth season and rushed for 1,000-plus yards twice in his career afterward – once for Miami and once for Detroit.

2005 (13): Jammal Brown, T, Oklahoma

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) and offensive lineman Jammal Brown (70) celebrate after the Saints defeated the Atlanta Falcons 23-3 in their return to the Louisiana Superdome in New Orleans. | John David Mercer-Imagn Images

Was Brees’ left tackle his first three seasons here and an All-Pro in 2006, but an ACL injury kept him from playing in the Super Bowl season of 2009. He then was traded to Washington and played two more years before retiring at age 30.

2004 (18): Will Smith, DE, Ohio State

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) is hit by New Orleans Saints defensive end Will Smith (91) in 2012. | David Butler II-Imagn Images

Just a tick below Jordan in performance throughout his nine-year career – all in New Orleans. He was one of the more underrated defensive ends in the league and started 120 games with all but 13 of those coming during the Payton era. He tragically was shot and killed at age 34 in April 2016 following a confrontation that stemmed from a car crash.

2003 (6): Johnathan Sullivan, DT, Georgia

If Smith is an all-time Saint, this guy is the opposite of that and one of the worst first-round picks in team history. His most well-known quote from his short playing days was “I got paid.” However, he didn’t get paid for long. Following a 36-game career in which he made just 78 tackles and 1.5 sacks, he was traded to the New England Patriots for Bethel Johnson, who would never play a down in New Orleans. Oh, and Sullivan was waived by the Patriots that same October, also not having played a down in New England.

2002 (13): Donté Stallworth, WR, Tennessee

A solid receiver for the Saints in his four years here, as he currently ranks 16th on the team’s all-time receiving list. He went on to play for five other teams in the NFL and finished with just shy of 5,000 yards. Known by some Who Dats as “Donté Stullpeppa,” due to how local radio icon Buddy Diliberto said his name.

2002 (25): Charles Grant, DE, Georgia

Defensive end Charles Grant played all eight of his NFL seasons for the New Orleans Saints. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Spent all eight of his seasons in New Orleans and was a solid player, having started 106 games, including all 16 in the team’s Super Bowl season of 2009, which also was his final campaign.

2001 (23): Deuce McAllister, RB, Ole Miss

OTD in 2001: The Saints selected Ole Miss RB Deuce McAllister with the 23rd pick in the NFL Draft ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/AoFc6wdek3 — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) April 21, 2025

A strange pick at the time, considering the Saints had just traded all of their picks to Washington just two years earlier for the rights to draft Ricky Williams. However, McAllister would become the team’s all-time franchise leader in rushing yards (later to be topped by Alvin Kamara and Mark Ingram), and one of the most beloved players in team history. He currently serves as color analyst on Saints radio broadcasts with play-by-play announcer Mike Hoss.

2000 (None)

1999 (5): Ricky Williams, RB, Texas

On this day in 1999...



Saints HC Mike Ditka smokes a celebratory cigar (and sings) during an ESPN interview with Ed Werder after trading an insane haul to select RB Ricky Williams in the NFL Draft. 🏈📺🎙️ pic.twitter.com/8Lz9vwjfZO — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) April 17, 2025

The story is legendary. Except it isn’t legend; it actually happened. With cigar in mouth and celebrating like he won the Super Bowl, then-Coach Mike Ditka was able to persuade the Saints brass to trade their entire 1999 draft to move up seven spots from No. 12 to No. 5 to draft Williams, the previous year’s Heisman Trophy winner. The Saints would go 3-13 that season, Ditka was fired and Williams was traded before the 2002 season to Miami for a first-round pick (which later would become Charles Grant). Despite only playing three seasons in New Orleans, Williams currently is ninth on the team’s all-time rushing list with 3,129 yards.

1998 (7): Kyle Turley, T, San Diego State

A Saints legend returns to the Superdome Sunday. Kyle Turley will be honored as the Legend of the Game.



25 seasons ago, Turley had an infamous helmet-throwing incident against the Jets. He says he was protecting QB Aaron Brooks after a play.https://t.co/6Ex6amD5Nq pic.twitter.com/zYFtL52dhE — wdsu (@wdsu) December 15, 2025

One of the more fiery Saints ever to wear black and gold, he once took the helmet of an opposing defensive player and fired it across the field. He started all but one game in his five seasons in New Orleans before finishing his career in St. Louis and Kansas City.

1997 (10): Chris Naeole, G, Colorado

With players like Warrick Dunn and Tony Gonzalez remaining on the board, Ditka went for Naeole, who had a long career in the NFL at right guard, but not even half of it was in New Orleans. He left for Jacksonville following the 2001 season and spent his last six years there.

1996 (11): Alex Molden, DB, Oregon

Speaking of players still left on the board. Almost everyone in New Orleans began jumping up and down and drinking champagne when Oakland took Rickey Dudley with the ninth pick and Cincinnati took tackle Willie Anderson. Surely, Coach Jim Mora was going to take Eddie George, considering the Saints ranked 28th and 26th the previous two seasons in rushing. But no.

Mora chose Molden, who played five solid seasons here, while George rushed for more than 10,000 yards. Oh, the Saints went 3-13 in 1996, and Mora’s career ended midway through the season following his “diddly-poo” postgame speech and subsequent resignation the next day.

The team would finish the decade of the 1990s without a single 1,000-yard rusher.

1995 (13): Mark Fields, LB, Washington State

A highly productive player who doesn’t get recognized because he played the majority of his career through some really rough times. He played in 93 games in New Orleans with 755 tackles and 23 sacks before playing his final three seasons in St. Louis and Carolina.

1994 (13): Joe Johnson, DE, Louisville

In essence, Johnson was the replacement for Rickey Jackson, who left the Saints to play his final two seasons in San Francisco. Tough shoes to fill, no doubt, but Johnson was a solid player for seven years in New Orleans with 52.5 sacks – mostly on the right side of the line. He played his final two seasons in Green Bay.

1993 (8): Willie Roaf, T, Louisiana Tech

A look at Willie Roaf’s @ProFootballHOF speech



Happy birthday to the #Saints legend 🎂pic.twitter.com/uTMUKpuyO7 — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) April 18, 2021

Unquestionably, the greatest offensive lineman in New Orleans Saints history and one of the better left tackles in league history. He was named to the NFL’s All-Decade teams for the 1990s AND 2000s and is a part of nine Hall of Fames outside of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, of which he made in 2012.

Roaf is the one of only three drafted Saints – and the only first-round pick – to make the Hall. He played nine seasons in New Orleans and finished his career with 58 games in four seasons in Kansas City before retiring after the 2005 season.

1993 (20): Irv Smith, TE, Notre Dame

Couldn’t seem to reach his full potential, as he never had more than 466 receiving yards in any of his seven seasons in the NFL (five with the Saints). His son, Irv Smith Jr. was born in New Orleans and prepped at Brother Martin High School, and later was drafted in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft by the Minnesota Vikings.

1992 (21): Vaughn Dunbar, RB, Indiana

Indiana's Vaughn Dunbar was selected with the 21st pick of the 1992 NFL Draft by the New Orleans Saints, but injuries derailed his short career. | RVR Photos-Imagn Images

If one were to rank the eight running backs the Saints took in the first round of an NFL Draft, there likely would be a consensus Dunbar would be ranked last. He played in just 25 games in New Orleans, starting only eight, and he collected just 935 yards TOTAL in his four seasons in the NFL. His career was short by injuries, and he missed what would have been his second season due to an ACL tear he suffered in a preseason game.

1991 (None)

1990 (14): Renaldo Turnbull, DE, West Virginia

11/26/1995: Wayne Martin strips Kerry Collins of the ball, Renaldo Turnbull recovers. The next play Mario Bates runs for a TD giving the #Saints a 7-3 lead. Saints defeat #KeepPounding 34-26! Saints Def had 6 turnovers that night on ESPN Sunday Night Football! #WhoDat pic.twitter.com/DqEO84NaLn — New Orleans Saints History (@SaintsHistory) January 3, 2023

Want to talk about a tough spot to be put in? Turnbull came in to play defensive end while the Dome Patrol was still together. The good news for him is he didn’t need to be special early on … and he wasn’t. He started just six games his first three season, before becoming a starter when Pat Swilling left for Detroit.

Other than an All-Pro season in 1993, when he collected 13 sacks, he was sort of hit and miss in his seven seasons in New Orleans.

1989 (19): Wayne Martin, DE, Arkansas

Coach Jim Mora loved him some defense, and the first four picks of the 1989 draft were Martin and three defensive backs. And while the Saints might have had bigger needs, there’s little question this was a fantastic pick. Martin played all 11 of his seasons in the NFL in New Orleans and finished with 82.5 sacks and just shy of 600 tackles.

1988 (24): Craig Heyward, RB, Pittsburgh

On this day in old school #Saints history (10/23/1988), rookie Craig "Ironhead" Heyward goes 73 yards for his first NFL TD. Saints go on to defeat the Raiders 20-6 moving to 7-1 on the season! #WhoDat #WhoDatNation pic.twitter.com/TMEIzST8yR — New Orleans Saints History (@SaintsHistory) October 23, 2025

If you’re too young to remember Heyward playing, just know this: He had the most apropos nickname in the NFL at the time in “Ironhead,” and no one wanted to try and tackle him solo. His best days in the league were after he left the Saints, rushing for 1,083 yards for the hated Falcons in 1995, but he was fantastic in New Orleans, as well.

Heyward died at the incredibly young age of 39 in 2006 due to brain cancer. His legacy lives on in his sons, Corey, Connor and Cameron. Connor was drafted in the sixth round by the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2022 and currently plays for the Las Vegas Raiders. Cameron was drafted in the first round in 2011 and is a four-time All-Pro defensive lineman.

1987 (11): Shawn Knight, DE, BYU

Of all the botched moves in the history of this franchise, many would say that the selection of Knight is the worst pick – not just first round – ever. (And one of the worst forst-round picks in NFL history.) That’s saying something, considering Turner, Ellis and a punter/kicker (coming up) and a few others taken this high.

Knight played in just 10 games for the Saints, and was traded to Denver after his rookie season. In those 10 games, he had ZERO, count them, ZERO tackles.

1986 (6): Jim Dombrowski, OL, Virginia

Jim Dombrowski (72), was a stalwart on the left side of the offensive line for the New Orleans Saints for 11 seasons. | Peter Brouillet-Imagn Images

The first pick with Mora as coach was one of the best in team history. While Roaf was the best offensive lineman drafted in the first round in team history, Dombrowski is up there in the top few. He started 137 of his 151 games in 11 seasons here and played both left tackle and left guard from 1986 to 1996.

1985 (24): Alvin Toles, LB, Tennessee

As things started to go south for then-Coach Bum Phillips, Toles could have been used as an icon of that. The Saints had gone two seasons without a first-round pick and then they spent the 24th pick on a guy who would finish his career after just four seasons with a miniscule 81 tackles and zero sacks.

1984 (None)

1983 (None)

1982 (13): Lindsay Scott, WR, Georgia

By today’s standards, if one were to put Scott’s entire career into one season, he would have been a bust. He played just four years with no more than 278 receiving yards in any of them, and in total Scott caught 69 passes for 864 yards. He scored ONE touchdown in his entire career.

1981 (1): George Rogers, RB, South Carolina

Opening week of 1983, George Rogers takes it to the house for a 76-yard TD run on his way to 24 carriers for 206 yards and 2 TDs as the #Saints defeated the St. Louis Cardinals 28-17! #WhoDat #WhoDatNation @SaintsHappyHour pic.twitter.com/xyGkoSCxnj — New Orleans Saints History (@SaintsHistory) September 8, 2022

It’s hard to believe that in the history of this franchise, they have only had the first overall pick once, but yet it is true. And Rogers was a no-brainer coming off the 1-15 debacle of 1980. He led the league in his rookie season with 1,674 yards – a whopping 104.6 yards per game – but he wouldn’t have a similar performance again until he left the Saints for Washington following the 1984 season.

In his penultimate season of 1986, Rogers rushed for 1,203 yards and a league-leading 18 touchdowns. In all, he gained 7,176 rushing yards – 4,267 in New Orleans, where he still is fourth all-time in team history.

By the way, 1981 has to be considered the greatest draft in team history, with the likes of Rickey Jackson, Frank Warren, Hoby Brenner, Russell Gary, Louis Oubre, Johnnie Poe, Hokie Gajan and Jim Wilks among starters picked – many of whom played multiple seasons in New Orleans.

1980 (12): Stan Brock, T, Colorado

New Orleans Saints' top 50 players: No. 7, offensive tackle Stan Brock https://t.co/L87599Xd3j pic.twitter.com/buYHqN8txv — NOLA.com (@NOLAnews) October 20, 2016

To this day, no offensive lineman played more games (186) as a New Orleans Saint than Brock. Only six other players have worn the Black and Gold more than Brock: Cameron Jordan, Drew Brees, Morten Andersen, Rickey Jackson, Thomas Morstead and Frank Warren.

Brock was an absolute anchor at right tackle from 1980 to 1992 before playing his final three seasons in San Diego with the Chargers.

1979 (11): Russell Erxleben, P/K, Texas

Also, in 1979, the Saints drafted former #Texas Kicker/Punter Russell Erxleben in the first round of the NFL Draft with the 11th Overall Pick. So maybe we can hope someone breaks that record. pic.twitter.com/5WfdVMEHpO — Sickos Committee (@SickosCommittee) March 27, 2024

Oh boy. The Saints thought they were outsmarting everyone by drafting the guy expected to be the best kicker AND punter in the league. Instead, as usual during this time period, they only outsmarted themselves. Erxleben was so awful as a kicker, that experiment was ended in a hurry and he only attempted eight field goals (making four).

He played just 59 games for the Saints as a punter with an average of 40.6 yards per punt.

1978 (3): Wes Chandler, WR, Florida

Wes Chandler was drafted by the New Orleans Saints, but he had his best years with the San Diego Chargers. | Manny Rubio-Imagn Images

For a time, Chandler was one of the best receivers in the league. The problem? That came after the Saints traded him to the San Diego Chargers, where he spent seven of his 11-year career. New Orleans was in freefall after the disastrous 1980 season and dished him for a first-round pick in 1982 (Scott) and a third-rounder (WR Eugene Goodlow).

1977 (7): Joe Campbell, DE, Maryland

The Saints were still a decade away from their first-ever winning season, and picks like this were the reason why. Campbell started just 26 games in his career, and 16 came in his second year of 1978. He had eight sacks and was traded to Oakland Raiders during the 1980 season.

1976 (3): Chuck Muncie, RB, California

Chuck Muncie Highlights#Saints and #Chargers Legend



⚜️Led the Saints in rushing yards and rushing touchdowns during the 1970s



⚡️Led the Chargers in rushing yards and rushing touchdowns during the 1980s#WhoDat #BoltUp pic.twitter.com/tk7nt66tPB — Kevin Gallagher (@KevG163) August 10, 2025

The Saints used their first two picks on running backs, and they both paid big dividends. Along with Tony Galbreath, Muncie was phenomenal in his short time in New Orleans, where he remains eighth on the all-time rushing list (3,393 yards) – two spots ahead of Galbreath.

He had personal problems in New Orleans and (like Chandler) was traded to the San Diego Chargers, where he played five more years and finished his career with more than 9,000 yards of total offense and 74 touchdowns.

1975 (7): Larry Burton, WR, Purdue

One season the Saints would pick a guy like Muncie, who would become a star, and others they would pick a Larry Burton, who started just 25 games in his career and caught a total of 44 passes for 807 yards and seven touchdowns.

1975 (12): Kurt Schumacher, G, Ohio State

Yes, the Saints found a way to mess up two picks in the top 12 in the same season – here drafting a lineman who would start just 16 total games for three really bad Saints teams. He played his final four games in Tampa in 1978.

1974 (13): Rick Middleton, LB, Ohio State

The first of six Buckeyes the Saints have drafted in the first round, Middleton and Schumacher were the least worthy. He lasted two seasons in New Orleans before leaving for – you guessed it – San Diego and started just 16 total games.

1973 (None)

1972 (8): Royce Smith, G, Georgia

Even if you’re a longtime Saints fan, you’re probably having trouble remembering this player who also remained in New Orleans just two seasons. He played in 24 games – starting just three – before heading home to Atlanta to finish an underwhelming career.

1971 (2): Archie Manning, QB, Ole Miss

On this day in #Saints history (10/2/1977), the Saints defeat #DaBears 42-24. Saints were 8.5 point underdogs. Archie Manning was 8/17 168 yards 1 TD pass but had 6 runs for 41 yds & 3 TDs on the ground in the upset! Here are 4 of the TDs from that day! #WhoDat #WhoDatNation pic.twitter.com/sSkjWzQ1MZ — New Orleans Saints History (@SaintsHistory) October 3, 2025

Other than Drew Brees, there probably isn’t a player who had more of an impact on this franchise. Not only was he unquestionably the second-best quarterback in the nearly six decades of this team’s existence, he became a Saints ambassador after his playing days and was the color analyst on radio broadcasts for more than a decade.

Fans cried when he was shipped to Houston in 1982 for washed-up offensive lineman Leon Gray, and Manning would play three more injury-prone seasons in the NFL. Some would say that Archie, who was the NFC Offensive Player of the Year in 1978, is the greatest player in league history to never enjoy a winning season.

1970 (10): Ken Burrough, WR, Texas Southern

Ken Burrough was drafted by the Saints, but played all but one of his 12 NFL seasons with the Houston Oilers. | Malcolm Emmons-Imagn Images

For those saying, “Wait, I thought Burrough played for the Oilers?!?” That would be correct. He only played one season in New Orleans before being traded to Houston for great players like (eye roll) Hoyle Granger, Terry Stoepel and Charles Blossom.

In an era where the running back was king, Burrough finished his 12-year career – 11 in Houston – with 7,102 receiving yards and 49 touchdowns.

1969 (17): John Shinners, G, Xavier (Ohio)

Another player who spent the majority of his career elsewhere – playing just three seasons in New Orleans. He would play for five seasons in Cincinnati, protecting quarterback Ken Anderson.

1968 (7): Kevin Hardy, DT, Notre Dame

Hardy never played a down in New Orleans, as he was awarded to San Francisco for the Saints having signed free agent Dave Parks from the 49ers. Huh? Don’t ask. Turns out it wasn’t that big a deal, as Hardy started just 12 games in the NFL and played his final two seasons in San Diego.

1967 (26): Les Kelley, LB, Alabama

The first draft pick in Saints history is very forgettable. He played in just 30 games and started one before being out of the league after the 1969 season.