Key Saints Player Misses Wednesday's Practice - Availability In Question for Week 3

Taysom Hill didn't practice on Wednesday for the Saints, but they hope to get him back out at some point this week to see where things are at with his chest injury.

John Hendrix

Sep 8, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill (7) looks on against the Carolina Panthers during the pregame at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
Sep 8, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill (7) looks on against the Carolina Panthers during the pregame at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
The Saints will have their hands full with an Eagles team looking to rebound after a heartbreaking last-minute loss on Monday night football. The first New Orleans injury report of Week 3 brings some encouragement ahead of the matchup, but also brings major questions regarding their do-it-all star Taysom Hill. Here's how Wednesday's injury report looked for the black and gold.

Week 3 Saints Injury Report - Wednesday

Taysom Hill does a lot for the Saints, to say the least. If he can't go, it'll be interesting to see how New Orleans responds
Sep 8, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill (7) calls the play on a kickoff against the Carolina Panthers during the second half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

DID NOT PRACTICE

  • Taysom Hill (chest)
  • D'Marco Jackson (calf)
  • Landon Young (foot)
  • Khalen Saunders (calf)

LIMITED

  • Marshon Lattimore (hamstring)
  • Rashid Shaheed (hip)
  • Taliese Fuaga (back)
  • Tyrann Mathieu (heel)
  • Cedrick Wilson Jr. (abdomen)

FULL

  • Jaylan Ford (hamstring)

Marshon Lattimore returned to practice, and the plan is for the Saints to ramp him back up to see if they can have him on Sunday. As for Hill, he will hopefully get back on the field to see where things are at. Hill, Jackson and Young were not spotted during the open portion made available to the media, and Khalen Saunders was working off to the side.

While it's just one day, the fact is Hill does a lot for New Orleans and is a huge part of their game plan. If he can't go this weekend, it'll be fascinating to see how the Saints offense operates without him after two straight weeks of explosiveness on offense.

John Hendrix

