Key Saints Player Misses Wednesday's Practice - Availability In Question for Week 3
The Saints will have their hands full with an Eagles team looking to rebound after a heartbreaking last-minute loss on Monday night football. The first New Orleans injury report of Week 3 brings some encouragement ahead of the matchup, but also brings major questions regarding their do-it-all star Taysom Hill. Here's how Wednesday's injury report looked for the black and gold.
Week 3 Saints Injury Report - Wednesday
DID NOT PRACTICE
- Taysom Hill (chest)
- D'Marco Jackson (calf)
- Landon Young (foot)
- Khalen Saunders (calf)
LIMITED
- Marshon Lattimore (hamstring)
- Rashid Shaheed (hip)
- Taliese Fuaga (back)
- Tyrann Mathieu (heel)
- Cedrick Wilson Jr. (abdomen)
FULL
- Jaylan Ford (hamstring)
Marshon Lattimore returned to practice, and the plan is for the Saints to ramp him back up to see if they can have him on Sunday. As for Hill, he will hopefully get back on the field to see where things are at. Hill, Jackson and Young were not spotted during the open portion made available to the media, and Khalen Saunders was working off to the side.
While it's just one day, the fact is Hill does a lot for New Orleans and is a huge part of their game plan. If he can't go this weekend, it'll be fascinating to see how the Saints offense operates without him after two straight weeks of explosiveness on offense.