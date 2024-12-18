Saints' J.T. Gray Helps 50 At-Risk Children Have Their Holiday Dreams Come True
'Tis the season for giving back, as the Saints are making their impact felt within the community of New Orleans. We highlighted the efforts of Demario Davis on Tuesday, and now it's time to talk about their standout special teamster J.T. Gray.
Gray's Holiday Blitz event was held at a local Walmart on Tchoupitoulas Street, as he had 50 at-risk youth in attendance from Heroes of New Orleans and presented them with a $15,000 shopping spree.
Gray posted on his personal Instagram account, "Last night was unforgettable! J.T. Gray’s Holiday Blitz hosted by Walmart took 50 incredible kids from Heroes of New Orleans on a $15,000 holiday shopping spree they’ll never forget. Huge thank you to all our sponsors who made this possible: Walmart , IMTT, Lewis Coaches, Raising Cane's , and The Inkwell Press. It’s always bigger than the game—grateful to give back to this amazing community and spread joy this holiday season."
The event was for kids ages 6-17 and it was an all-expenses-paid shopping spree for them. The children were shuttled in and received special t-shirts and were treated to a meal with Gray and his teammates. They then hit the aisles and went shopping for their holiday wishlist.
Walmart matched Gray's $5,000 donation and IMTT also provided a $5,000 contribution. Each child was able to spend $300. Teammates in attendance included Isaiah Stalbird, D'Marco Jackson, Zach Wood, Rico Payton, Paulson Adebo, Shemar Jean-Charles and Anfernee Orji.
“This is what the holidays are all about—bringing people together and making a difference,” said J.T. Gray. “Seeing these kids light up was the best gift of all.”
While the Saints might not be totally winning on the field, they're certainly winning off the field and have been for a considerable amount of time.
About Heroes of New Orleans (HONO)
Heroes of New Orleans (HONO) is a grassroots non-profit community organization dedicated to youth career development and advocacy for at-risk youth. In service, HONO takes a holistic approach by empowering both our young professionals and their families. By improving career path exposure and educational attainment, we aim to improve overall health and human welfare for the families of New Orleans.