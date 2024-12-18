Saints News Network

Saints' J.T. Gray Helps 50 At-Risk Children Have Their Holiday Dreams Come True

J.T. Gray helped 50 children go on an all-expenses-paid shopping spree at a local New Orleans Walmart.

John Hendrix

J.T. Gray's hosts shopping spree at Walmart.
J.T. Gray's hosts shopping spree at Walmart. / EAG Sports Management
In this story:

'Tis the season for giving back, as the Saints are making their impact felt within the community of New Orleans. We highlighted the efforts of Demario Davis on Tuesday, and now it's time to talk about their standout special teamster J.T. Gray.

Gray's Holiday Blitz event was held at a local Walmart on Tchoupitoulas Street, as he had 50 at-risk youth in attendance from Heroes of New Orleans and presented them with a $15,000 shopping spree.

Gray posted on his personal Instagram account, "Last night was unforgettable! J.T. Gray’s Holiday Blitz hosted by Walmart took 50 incredible kids from Heroes of New Orleans on a $15,000 holiday shopping spree they’ll never forget. Huge thank you to all our sponsors who made this possible: Walmart , IMTT, Lewis Coaches, Raising Cane's , and The Inkwell Press. It’s always bigger than the game—grateful to give back to this amazing community and spread joy this holiday season."

The event was for kids ages 6-17 and it was an all-expenses-paid shopping spree for them. The children were shuttled in and received special t-shirts and were treated to a meal with Gray and his teammates. They then hit the aisles and went shopping for their holiday wishlist.

Walmart matched Gray's $5,000 donation and IMTT also provided a $5,000 contribution. Each child was able to spend $300. Teammates in attendance included Isaiah Stalbird, D'Marco Jackson, Zach Wood, Rico Payton, Paulson Adebo, Shemar Jean-Charles and Anfernee Orji.

“This is what the holidays are all about—bringing people together and making a difference,” said J.T. Gray. “Seeing these kids light up was the best gift of all.”

While the Saints might not be totally winning on the field, they're certainly winning off the field and have been for a considerable amount of time.

About Heroes of New Orleans (HONO)

Heroes of New Orleans (HONO) is a grassroots non-profit community organization dedicated to youth career development and advocacy for at-risk youth. In service, HONO takes a holistic approach by empowering both our young professionals and their families. By improving career path exposure and educational attainment, we aim to improve overall health and human welfare for the families of New Orleans.

Published
John Hendrix
JOHN HENDRIX

I officially started covering the New Orleans Saints & other NFL topics in 2011. My work has been featured on various outlets over the years. I worked closely with Skyhorse Publishing in Fall 2018 to update the book, Tales From the New Orleans Saints Sidelines, which filled in all Saints material from the 2013-2017 seasons. Prior to joining Saints News Network, I served as the Managing Editor of SB Nation's Canal Street Chronicles for 3.5 years, and before that with FanSided's Who Dat Dish as the Managing Editor for several years. I have also had experiences of being a freelance Saints reporter for The Sun Herald in Biloxi, MS and a contributing writer for WDSU, a local NBC TV station in New Orleans. I have appeared on a vast amount of TV and Radio shows, both nationally and locally. For tips, comments, or suggestions, please contact me at johnhendrix@saintsnews.net

Home/News