Saints' Demario Davis and Raising Cane's Partner to Surprise Boys and Girls Club
The Saints spend a lot of time in the community when they're not on the field, especially during the holidays. That's typically what their off-day is for in-season. Cam Jordan ended up being the team nominee this year for the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award for his dedication to the community. On Tuesday, Demario Davis partnered up with Raising Cane's to present 100 bikes and helmets to the local Boys and Girls Club of Metro New Orleans.
Davis was on-hand at the Raising Cane's location off St. Charles Ave. in New Orleans along with the Saints Cheer Krewe and volunteers from YEP Bike Works to help with fitting children for their new bikes and helmets. Raising Cane's is gifting over 2,500 bikes nationwide this holiday season. This is the fifth consecutive year that owner and founder Todd Graves has partnered with youth organizations across the nation in an initiative to create special memories for those who need them most.
Davis stays very active in the community and was the NFLPA's Community MVP in Week 8 of the season after partnering up with Ashley's Furniture to deliver over 100 beds to Covenant House, a local homeless shelter that provides shelter and services for youth under the age of 22.
Davis also stays very busy with Devoted Dreamers, which is his foundation that originated in 2013 and focuses on equipping the next generation of leaders. His faith plays an integral part in what he does in New Orleans and beyond. He has partnered with Drew Brees in the past and has made many strides in helping the underserved.
Against the Commanders on Sunday, Davis hit an eighth straight season of 100 total tackles. Seven of those seasons have come with the Saints. He finished out with 14 total tackles, a sack and 2 tackles for loss in Week 15. Coming up on 36 in January, he's showing no signs of slowing down on the field and certainly not off the field.