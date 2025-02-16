Saints, Kellen Moore Ready To Offer Offensive Coordinator Job To Eagles Coach
The New Orleans Saints have found their new head coach in Kellen Moore, but who will serve as offensive coordinator under Moore next season?
One would assume Moore would exercise extreme detail in his selection of an OC, considering he himself has worked as one since 2019 for the Dallas Cowboys, Los Angeles Chargers, and most recently, the Philadelphia Eagles, with whom Moore just won a Super Bowl.
Then again, Moore might not be overthinking the decision much at all if he’s dead-set on bringing along Philadelphia’s quarterbacks coach, Doug Nessmeier, to New Orleans in the role of OC.
That might be exactly what’s on the menu for the Saints, as a new report from ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler indicated on Sunday.
“(Eagles) QBs coach Doug Nussmeier -- whom the (Saints) have requested to interview for OC, per source -- has several ties to New Orleans,” Fowler wrote.
“Was a Saints QB from 1996-97, throwing for 455 yards and one TD … His son, Garrett Nussmeier, enters his second year as starting QB at nearby LSU … Has been with new Saints HC Kellen Moore the last three stops (Cowboys, Chargers, Eagles).”
Reading Fowler’s report, it seems like a done deal that Nussmeier will be announced as Moore’s OC in the next few days, with the interview merely serving as a formality.
Assuming Nussmeier is hired, he’ll be tasked with revamping a Saints offense that hasn’t had a ton of success since Drew Brees retired in 2021.
The Saints haven’t made the playoffs since 2020, and they’ve tallied just five total playoff wins since winning the Super Bowl in 2009.
