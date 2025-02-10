Saints Could Acquire Former Jets, Packers Super Bowl Champion In Surprise Move
The New Orleans Saints are reportedly close to announcing their next head coach, but what will that mean for the Saints’ quarterback situation?
It’s widely known that New Orleans is about to fill its head coach vacancy by hiring newly minted Super Bowl-winning coordinator Kellen Moore of the Philadelphia Eagles.
Moore, 36, will be tasked with getting the Saints back to the playoffs, a place they haven’t been since Drew Brees retired in 2021.
Part of the problem for New Orleans in the post-Brees era is that it hasn’t yet found a surefire successor at QB to the Hall of Famer Brees.
Derek Carr is the most recent hopeful, but he’s accrued a pedestrian 14-13 record as a starter for the Saints. Since Brees hung up his cleats, no less than eight QBs have started for New Orleans, Carr included.
Is Carr the guy that Moore will trust to push the franchise forward? Carr is under contract with the Saints for another two seasons, so contractually speaking, it would be convenient if he worked out.
But with reports surfacing recently that the Saints might not be dead-set on Carr, one begins to wonder whether a guy like Aaron Rodgers could be a preference for Moore.
Rodgers is officially looking for a new team (presuming he decides to keep playing) after reports came out on Sunday that the New York Jets are going in a different direction.
Rodgers was linked to the Saints weeks ago when it seemed like former Green Bay Packers head coach Mike McCarthy — who won a Super Bowl with Rodgers — might land the Saints’ head coaching job.
But even with McCarthy now out of the fray, Rodgers-to-New Orleans could still be a thing.
If Moore isn’t high on Carr and the Saints’ front office figures out a trade for Carr to get off his contract, Rodgers might enter the picture as the most viable replacement.
Sure, Rodgers might not be thrilled about joining a rebuilding situation, but working under a former QB and gifted offensive mind such as Moore might interest Rodgers.
Carr’s situation will be the first domino to fall, but keep a close eye on Rodgers if Carr ends up on the outs for whatever reason.
More NFL: Could Saints Lose Projected $70 Million Star To Falcons?