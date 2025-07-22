Saints' Legendary 3-Time Pro Bowler Announces Sudden NFL Retirement
New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu announced his retirement from the NFL in an Instagram post on Tuesday.
Mathieu had just renegotiated his contract in March, and was going into his fourth season with the Saints after playing all 17 games in each of his first three. He also participated in minicamp, so it looked for all the world as though the three-time Pro Bowler would be back in the starting lineup for Week 1.
However, the 33-year-old played through shoulder, heel, groin, and forearm injuries in 2024, and whether or not the decision was based on his injury history or a desire to follow other pursuits, it's the end of the road for the "Honey Badger."
Here was Mathieu's full statement, posted just before 3 p.m. EST on Tuesday afternoon:
"As I hang up my cleats, I’m filled with gratitude as I close this chapter of my life and officially retire from the game that’s shaped me in every way.
"From my first snap in college to my final play in the NFL, this journey has been nothing short of a blessing. Football gave me purpose, discipline, and memories that will stay with me forever. But more than anything, it gave me a community.
"To every coach who believed in me, every teammate who battled beside me, and every fan who showed up, cheered, and rode with me through the highs and lows, thank you. You gave me strength when I needed it most, and your love carried me farther than I ever imagined.
"I hope I made you proud out there. This isn’t goodbye — it’s just the next chapter.
"Much love, always. Tyrann (heart emoji)"
Mathieu was a first-round pick of the Arizona Cardinals in 2013, and played five seasons in Arizona, one for the Houston Texans, three for the Kansas City Chiefs, and three for the Saints. He was a member of the Super Bowl-winning Chiefs in 2021 and was named to the Pro Football Hall of Fame's 2010s All-Decade team.
He finishes his excellent career with 838 total tackles, 45 tackles for loss, 36 interceptions, including four touchdowns, and seven forced fumbles.
