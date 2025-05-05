Saints Linked To $100 Million Free Agent Playmaker
The New Orleans Saints were connected to a few top wide receivers in the NFL Draft, but failed to land any of these top names. Instead, the Saints opted to draft quarterback Tyler Shough at the top of the second round to replace Derek Carr.
Shough desperately needs wide receiver talent this season, and the Saints will need to turn to free agency to acquire it now.
Athlon Sports' Kyle Besson recently suggested the Saints could be a landing spot for former Buffalo Bills wide receiver Amari Cooper.
"Veteran wide receiver Amari Cooper surprisingly remains unsigned despite an impressive 1,250-yard season just two years ago," Besson wrote. "While Cooper wasn't as productive in 2024—accumulating 547 yards in 14 games—the 30-year-old wide receiver still has a lot to offer. Amari Cooper fits into the Saints' new system similarly to how Allen would. Cooper was a middle-of-the-field threat throughout his career and has the tools to make an impact in the red zone.
"The 6-foot-1 wide receiver hasn't had an impact as a scorer, but his middle-of-the-field presence is enough to fill a need for the Saints offense. Along with connections to Kellen Moore, spending the 2018-2021 seasons in his system with the Dallas Cowboys, Cooper is a strong candidate to join the wide receiver room in New Orleans."
Cooper would be a great wide receiver two to add alongside Chris Olave.
Shough desperately needs as many weapons as he can get in order to be successful in an abysmal Saints offense. Adding a veteran like Cooper with trustworthy hands and the ability to run any route would work wonders for head coach Kellen Moore's offense.
