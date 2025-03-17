Saints Linked To $31 Million Offensive Star As Potential Free Agent Addition
The New Orleans Saints seemed to be facing a long rebuild when they entered the 2025 offseason. New Orleans was in the worst cap situation in the entire league as they were over $60 million over the cap limit.
The Saints could have cut veterans Cam Jordan and Derek Carr in order to save a lot of money. These two moves would have set the team back a few years, but it would have put them in a better cap spot.
Instead, the Saints decided to keep both of them and pursue some potential win-now free agents including Cooper Kupp. While they whiffed on Kupp, the Saints could still go after some serious free-agent talent this offseason.
Jaleel Grandberry of Who Dat Dish recently urged the Saints to pursue Chicago Bears offensive lineman Teven Jenkins in free agency. Jenkins is projected to sign a three-year contract worth around $31 million, per Spotrac.
"New Orleans still has a major need at the left guard spot, and one of the best available guards is Teven Jenkins," Grandberry wrote. "The veteran offensive lineman is coming off of four seasons with the Chicago Bears, and has appeared to find his footing on the interior after being drafted as a tackle. He could come to New Orleans, and solidify the Saints’ offensive line."
This addition wouldn't break the bank for the Saints. Paying a solid offensive lineman around $10 million to $12 million a year seems like a steal. For the Saints, this could open up the run game a lot more. It would also give the team flexibility to pursue talented skill position players in the upcoming NFL Draft.
