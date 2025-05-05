Saints Linked To $80 Million Free Agent Wide Receiver
The New Orleans Saints desperately need to add a wide receiver this season. They didn't address it by adding a talent like Tetairoa McMillan or Tre Harris in the NFL Draft, so New Orleans is going to need to commit to a free agent wide receiver to boost their room.
Athlon Sports' Kyle Besson recently suggested the Saints could target free agent wide receiver Keenan Allen of the Chicago Bears this offseason.
"Among the players most frequently linked to the Saints was former Los Angeles Chargers and Chicago Bears wide receiver Keenan Allen," Besson wrote. "The veteran pass-catcher played under new Saints' head coach Kellen Moore in 2023, making him a strong candidate to fill the team's need.
"In 2024, Allen put up a respectable 744 yards and 7 touchdowns in 15 games with the Bears, being a reliable target for then-rookie Caleb Williams. At 33 years old, Allen brings a veteran presence to the young wide receiver room. With his ability to help as a contested-catch target and Allen's high-level route-running, New Orleans would add a veteran who fills a major need and helps their young quarterback."
The Saints drafted quarterback Tyler Shough at the top of the second round of the NFL Draft to replace Derek Carr.
Shough is going to need reliable options out wide if he's going to be successful. Adding a reliable veteran like Allen would be the best case scenario for Shough and the Saints. A one-year deal would be enough to get Shough on his feet in the league and give the Saints enough time to grab a wide receiver in next season's NFL Draft.
