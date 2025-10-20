Saints News Network

Lions Encouraged To Swing Trade For Saints CB As Deadline Approaches

The Lions could look to pluck cornerback Alontae Taylor from the Saints at the trade deadline...

Zach Pressnell

Helmet of Detroit Lions place kicker Jake Bates (not in the photo) before the NFC divisional round between Detroit Lions and Washington Commanders] at Ford Field in Detroit on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025.
Helmet of Detroit Lions place kicker Jake Bates (not in the photo) before the NFC divisional round between Detroit Lions and Washington Commanders] at Ford Field in Detroit on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The New Orleans Saints seem primed to make a few big moves at the trade deadline. They have a few solid players to build around, but the team is a few years from contending at this point.

As a result, the Saints could look to trade a few players on their roster this season in order to lean deeper into their rebuild. But building around stars like Chris Olave seems to be in the team's best interest. But if Olave is likely to remain on the team, the Saints could look to trade a slew of other top players.

Emmett Matasovsky of Detroit Lions OnSi recently suggested the Lions could swing a trade for Saints cornerback Alontae Taylor this season. The Lions need to add a versatile cornerback, and Taylor would fill that role in the best way possible.

Saints CB Alontae Taylor would fit with the Lions perfectly

New Orleans Saints cornerback Alontae Taylo
Oct 5, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints cornerback Quincy Riley (29), New Orleans Saints cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry (4) and New Orleans Saints cornerback Alontae Taylor (1) celebrate after an interception against the New York Giants during the fourth quarter at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images / Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

"Taylor is a hybrid corner, but has played more snaps at nickel (172) than outside (117) this season, per PFF," Matasovsky wrote. "The Lions are starting their third nickel of the season on Monday, as Avonte Maddox is out and Amik Robertson has been bumped to the outside from Arnold and Reed’s injuries.

"The New Orleans Saints are a team that Campbell recommends dealing with often, based on his past time with the Saints. While Campbell had moved on to Detroit before Taylor was drafted, the nickel is a player that Campbell likely knows more about from his contacts in the personnel departments. In a market with lots of unknowns, the extra bit of certainty means much more to Campbell."

The Lions are loaded with talent, especially on offense. Aidan Hutchinson has been one of the better defensive players in football this season, but the Lions need to add more talent around him. Trading for Taylor would give them the versatile cornerback they need. Taylor can play in the slot or on the boundary, which makes him more valuable than most.

The Saints need to make some moves this year to help push the team toward their rebuild. Trading Taylor in order to net a draft pick or two would help in a big way.

