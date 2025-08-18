Saints May Lose Potential WR Target To Desperate Steelers
The New Orleans Saints desperately need to add to their wide receiver room. While Chris Olave is a solid wide receiver one, the room behind him isn't great. Rashid Shaheed is a solid deep threat, but there's not much talent, depth, or versatility behind Olave in New Orleans.
With the draft behind us and a trade unlikely, the Saints will need to turn to free agency to fill this hole on the roster. One of the potential options is former Jacksonville Jaguars wide out Gabe Davis.
A few months ago, Davis visited the Saints, but nothing came of it at the time, though the fit still makes sense. David Latham of Last Word on Sports discussed the fit for Davis and the Saints when he visited New Orleans.
"After spending his first four years with the Buffalo Bills, the Jacksonville Jaguars signed Davis to a massive three-year, $39 million deal," Latham wrote earlier this offseason. "This immediately backfired, as the Central Florida product struggled to make an impact in his new environment. Appearing in 10 games while making nine starts, the high-priced free agent finished the season with just 20 receptions for 239 yards and two touchdowns.
"If signed by the Saints, Gabe Davis would likely compete with Brandin Cooks to be the third receiver in this passing attack. Chris Olave is firmly entrenched atop the depth chart, while Rashid Shaheed is a superior deep threat. He shouldn’t cost more than the veteran minimum, as Jacksonville is still on the hook for the guaranteed portion of his contract."
This fit still makes a lot of sense for both sides, but Davis has received interest from a few other teams in the NFL. On Monday, Adam Schefter reported that Davis was visiting the Pittsburgh Steelers for a second time this offseason.
Steelers hosting potential Saints WR target Gabe Davis for a visit
The Steelers are seemingly hunting a Super Bowl title this year, so they need as much talent as they can get.
The wide receiver room in Pittsburgh is quite lacking, to put it lightly. DK Metcalf can hold his own against any cornerback in football and will likely eclipse 1,000 receiving yards this season, but he's all they have. Adding Davis would be the perfect complement as the second or third wide recieiver in the Steel City.
The Saints would need to turn elsewhere to find the wide receiver they also desperately need if Davis lands with the Steelers. At this point in time, with the veteran wide receiver now visiting Pittsburgh twice, it seems like that's where he's going to land.
