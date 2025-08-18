Saints Predicted to Reunite with Fan Favorite to Fix Glaring QB Problem
The New Orleans Saints' quarterback battle is seemingly down to Spencer Rattler and Tyler Shough. Jake Haener has been left behind a bit as the other two quarterbacks continue to stand out much higher in training camp.
The battle is very tight between these two. In Week 1 of the preseason, Shough outperformed Rattler pretty significantly. But in Week 2 of the preseason, Rattler was the on who shined.
Either way, this duo of quarterbacks is hardly providing the Saints with NFL caliber production in camp and the preseason.
Justin Carter of FanSided recently predicted the Saints would improve their quarterback room by swinging a trade with the New York Giants to reunite with former fan favorite signal caller Jameis Winston.
A Jameis Winston reunion would be huge for the Saints
"The Saints have a mess at quarterback. They drafted Tyler Shough a little too high in 2025 and have Spencer Rattler and Jake Haener, both mid-round picks, just kind of wasting roster spots. Rattler might be something. Haener ... not so much," Carter wrote. "Meanwhile, Jameis Winston doesn't make sense on the Giants roster. Russell Wilson is the starter. Jaxson Dart is a first-round pick who has shown enough to be the No. 2 guy. What's the point of having Winston there?
"The Saints, for whom Winston played for four seasons, could bring the veteran quarterback in for essentially nothing, and he'd provide the team with some much-needed experience. New Orleans isn't a very good team and doesn't need Winston as a starter, but having him as the backup to Shough would just make more sense than whatever the Saints have going on right now."
Reuniting with Winston would work for the Saints on so many different levels.
First of all, he would be the best option for New Orleans by quite a landslide. The veteran signal caller has shown the ability to produce and win at the highest level for years.
Winston would also provide the veteran leadership that's desperately missing from the Saints' QB room. Winston is a notoriously good leader of men. There aren't many players in the NFL who would be better fit to help the younger quarterbacks get acclimated in the NFL than Winston.
Adding the former Saint would also allow the other two younger quarterbacks to sit and develop rather than be thrown into the fire and burned. Having a bridge quarterback like Winston for a year or two is crucial for their development.
Not to mention, the fans in New Orleans would be as excited as anybody to get the Florida State product back on the Saints.
