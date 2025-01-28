Saints Miss Out Again: Commanders OC Kliff Kingsbury To Stay In Washington
Scratch another head coach name off the list for the Saints. According to FOX Sports NFL Insider Jordan Schultz, Commanders offensive coordinator will be staying in Washington. Here's what he said Tuesday afternoon on his X/Twitter.
Commanders OC Kliff Kingsbury — despite interest from the Saints and other teams — has decided to stay in Washington for a second season following a remarkable turnaround that saw the team go from 4 wins to an NFC Championship appearance. His return ensures continuity for the Commanders’ offense heading into 2025. Kingsbury will be a top HC candidate again next year, but the opportunity in Washington was too good to walk away from now.
New Orleans didn't get a chance to have an in-person interview with Aaron Glenn, which was followed up by Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady withdrawing from consideration just a few days ago. Where there's smoke, there might be fire.
The Saints have had in-person interviews with Mike Kafka, Anthony Weaver and Darren Rizzi. They also flew to Philadelphia on Monday night to meet with Kellen Moore. Mike McCarthy is the only candidate that they haven't had anything formal with, and that doesn't seem like it's going in the right direction.
ICYMI: Saints Fly To Philadelphia For Interview With Kellen Moore
The New Orleans Saints are wasting little more time in a possible pursuit of Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore for their head coaching vacancy.
New Orleans front office personnel flew to Philadelphia and landed at Philadelphia International Airport just prior to 7 p.m. Eastern Time. From there, the Saints are expected to proceed to a meeting with Kellen Moore about their open head coaching spot.
Moore, 36, is in his first year as Eagles offensive coordinator. Philadelphia finished seventh in points scored and eighth in total offense this season, including second in rushing yardage.
The Eagles are on their way to Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans against the Kansas City Chiefs in two weeks.
Philadelphia got there thanks to a 55-23 win over Washington in Sunday's NFC Championship Game. The 55 points was a record output for either the AFC or NFC in a conference championship game.
New Orleans is the last remaining team with a coaching vacancy.