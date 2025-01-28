NFL Coaching Report: Saints Fly To Philadelphia For Interview With Kellen Moore
The New Orleans Saints are wasting little more time in a possible pursuit of Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore for their head coaching vacancy.
New Orleans front office personnel flew to Philadelphia and landed at Philadelphia International Airport just prior to 7 p.m. Eastern Time. From there, the Saints are expected to proceed to a meeting with Kellen Moore about their open head coaching spot.
Moore, 36, is in his first year as Eagles offensive coordinator. Philadelphia finished seventh in points scored and eighth in total offense this season, including second in rushing yardage.
The Eagles are on their way to Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans against the Kansas City Chiefs in two weeks.
Philadelphia got there thanks to a 55-23 win over Washington in Sunday's NFC Championship Game. The 55 points was a record output for either the AFC or NFC in a conference championship game.
New Orleans is the last remaining team with a coaching vacancy.
The Saints have already met for in-person interviews with Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka, Dolphins defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver, and interim coach/special teams coordinator Darren Rizzi.
There is also reported interest in former Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy, who was a Saints offensive coordinator from 2000 to 2004.
New Orleans finished the regular season with a 5-12 record. It was their fourth straight year without a postseason appearance. Head coach Dennis Allen was fired after a 2-7 start to the year, leading Rizzi to guide the team the rest of the way.
