Saints Mock Trade Sends Jets' $9 Million Star To New Orleans
There's growing speculation in the football world that the New York Jets will look to trade starting running back Breece Hall this year, opting to roll with Braelon Allen and Isaiah Davis as a tandem of backs instead. Bleacher Report's Alex Kay recently echoed that this is a possibility.
"Breece Hall was one of the top draft picks in the New York Jets' loaded 2022 class. Despite his status as their No. 1 running back and strong contributions over the last three seasons, he has yet to earn a contract extension," Kay wrote. "With 2022 classmates Sauce Gardner and Garrett Wilson re-upping with Gang Green on new deals this summer and Hall entering the final year of his rookie contract without a similar extension in place, his future with the team may be in jeopardy.
"There have been rumblings that the 24-year-old may not even last the remainder of the campaign, with Tony Pauline of Sportskeeda noting the RB could be moved by the Nov. 4 trade deadline. Braelon Allen and Isaiah Davis, a pair of 2024 draft picks who flashed potential during limited action last year, could be candidates to take on a larger role if Hall departs."
If the Jets entertain the idea of trading Hall, the New Orleans Saints would make quite a bit of sense as a landing spot for the talented back.
Breece Hall is the perfect trade target for the Saints
The Saints have a young offense with a young head coach. The quarterback position is going to be a young signal caller with a lot of potential. The only thing veteran on the Saints offense is running back Alvin Kamara.
While Kamara is still very talented and producing at a high level, he can't play forever, and the Saints don't have a solid backup option. Adding Hall to the roster would be a great move to make as it would take some stress off everybody on offense, specifically Kamara and the starting quarterback.
A trade for Hall wouldn't be too expensive either. He's an expiring running back who's set to land a new contract in the offseason, so it might only take one or two late round picks to pull him from the Jets.
To make it even better, the Saints could afford to sign him to a new extension following Derek Carr and Tyrann Mathieu's retirements from football. Pair that with the idea of potentially cutting Taysom Hill and the Saints would have the money to make the move.
More NFL: 4 Top Rookies Turning Heads for the Saints in Training Camp