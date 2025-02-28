Saints Named Ideal Trade Candidate For This Stout Patriots Defender
The New Orleans Saints need help on their defensive line, and the New England Patriots need to find a trade partner for nose tackle Davon Godchaux. Are they a match made in heaven?
The Patriots recently permitted Godchaux to seek a trade as head coach Mike Vrabel looks to overhaul New England's defensive scheme. With Godchaux a run-stuffing, two-gapping nose tackle with little pass-rushing upside, and Vrabel preferring one-gapping D-tackles who can get after the quarterback, a split makes sense.
In a piece published Friday, ESPN's Ben Solak identified the Saints as ideal trade candidates for the 30-year-old Godchaux.
"Any team that wants to two-gap on early downs should be interested in Godchaux," Solak wrote. "I like the Saints, who are approaching a big defensive philosophy shift under new coordinator Brandon Staley. But should they really be acquiring talent given their cap situation? The Chargers also make a lot of sense, though I have them trading for Allen here.
"Brian Flores coached Godchaux with the Dolphins, but the Vikings are pretty good at the nose with Harrison Phillips. The Cardinals would probably get the most benefit from him, as Godchaux is a few cuts above their current nose tackle Roy Lopez."
Solak then named the Cardinals as the "perfect" trade partner for the Patriots but questioned whether Godchaux even would be traded. An outright release before the start of free agency could be a more likely outcome.
Regardless, the Saints' defensive line could undergo major changes this offseason. In fact, multiple reports indicate franchise legend Cam Jordan is a prime cut candidate.
