Saints Named Top 'Sleeper' Team To Land QB Early In 2025 NFL Draft
The New Orleans Saints will be well-positioned to land a top quarterback prospect early in the 2025 NFL Draft, but will they pull the trigger?
New Orleans owns the ninth and 40th overall picks. In a piece published Friday, ESPN's Jordan Reid named the Saints a top "sleeper" team to land a QB in the first two rounds of the draft.
"The Saints have already restructured the contract of Derek Carr, which keeps him with the team through this season," Reid wrote. "They also drafted Spencer Rattler in the fifth round last year. But neither move should stop them from putting more resources into the position if the opportunity presents itself. Carr will be the unquestioned starter in Week 1, but hitting on a signal-caller on a rookie deal could benefit New Orleans in the long run, given the roster's serious salary cap restraints.
"If (Shedeur) Sanders is available at No. 9, the Saints should consider drafting him. Ole Miss' Jaxson Dart could be an option in the second round, too, though some evaluators believe he could be picked at the back end of Round 1."
There could be other ways for the Saints to add a young quarterback, though. In fact, New Orleans has been identified as a possible landing spot for sophomore QB Joe Milton III, who reportedly is being shopped by the New England Patriots.
One way or another, the Saints must plan for the future at football's most important position.
