Saints Linked To Patriots' Joe Milton In Yet Another QB Trade Rumor
Another day, another indication the New Orleans Saints could pursue a trade for Joe Milton III.
The New England Patriots reportedly are shopping the sophomore quarterback, who was drafted in the sixth round a year ago. The trade price -- reportedly a third-round pick -- should appeal to QB-needy teams in a year lacking high-end quarterback draft prospects.
The Saints could be one of those teams, according to Ben Volin of The Boston Globe.
"Per sources, there is growing sentiment that the Patriots are entertaining trade offers for Milton," Volin wrote in a piece published Wednesday. "(The Saints) have Derek Carr, Spencer Rattler, Jake Haener and Ben DiNucci under contract, but none are the future of the franchise. Sitting with the No. 9 overall pick, the Saints may get shut out for the second year in a row from the top quarterbacks. It may be worth it to trade one of their three Day 2 picks -- Nos. 40, 71, and 93 -- for a low-risk, high-upside QB."
Milton entered the NFL with jaw-dropping arm strength but mind-numbing inaccuracy and decision-making. But the Tennessee product made remarkable improvement over his first season with the Patriots, punctuated by an excellent performance in the season finale.
Replacing rookie Drake Maye after just one series, Milton essentially made his first NFL start. And he capitalized on the opportunity, completing 22 of 29 passes for 241 yards and one TD while rushing for another score and committing zero turnovers in a win over the Bills. Sure, Buffalo barely played its starters, but Milton's performance was nonetheless impressive.
Now the Patriots are in position to flip Milton for a Day 2 draft pick. And the Saints could be serious players.
More NFL: Saints Land Skyrocketing QB Prospect In Latest Mel Kiper Mock Draft