Saints News: Friday's Headlines and Bylines from the Sidelines on July 23, 2021

The New Orleans Saints news headlines, bylines, and reports from the sidelines on Friday, July 23rd.
The New Orleans Saints news headlines, bylines, and reports from the sidelines on Friday, July 23rd.

Many Saints - Michael Thomas

TOP 5 SAINTS NEWS OF THE WEEK

  1. Today's storylines focused on All-Pro WR Michael Thomas' ankle surgery and the time he will be away from the team during the 2021-22 regular season.
  2. Yesterday, news broke concerning the Saints' home arena will have a new name, the Caesars Superdome.  The Louisiana lawmakers voted to approve the 20-year naming rights agreement between the New Orleans Saints and Caesars Entertainment.  The value of the deal is approximately $138 million.
  3. Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard is being connected with the New Orleans Saints more each passing week.  The disgruntled ballhawk and his defensive skills would be an asset for the Saints' defense. 
  4. Kwon Alexander's return to the Black and Gold has been solidified just yet.  The linebacker was rehabbing since March with Dr. Reef at the Athletix Rehab Center.  It's the same complex made famous by superstar running back Alvin Kamara and his incredible workout videos.   Dr. Reef told me about Kwon's rehabilitation, "I can honestly say not only did he get back to 100%, but I believe he got even better."
  5. Ted Ginn, Jr.'s retirement hit the wire and received national attention.  The former New Orleans wide receiver decided to hang up his cleats and mentor young athletes in Ohio just like his legendary father, Ted Ginn, Sr.
