Saints Offensive Line Facing Critical Litmus Test Against Strong 49ers Defense
Old NFC West rivals square off when the New Orleans Saints visit the San Francisco 49ers in the second preseason game for both teams on Sunday evening. The game will be covered nationally and while it doesn't matter who wins, there are still plenty of things to watch closely in tonight's contest.
San Francisco has one of the deepest and most talented defenses in the league. The 49ers finished eighth in total defense and third in points allowed last season. They ranked third against the run and while their 14th ranking against the pass wasn't elite, they sacked opposing quarterbacks 48 times and led the NFL with 22 interceptions.
Even with some banged up starters sitting out and the others playing in likely just a few series on both sides, the 49ers defense presents a stiff challenge to the Saints. It's a deep unit, while New Orleans comes into the game with a long list of questions on offense. This is especially true along the offensive line, which many identify as the biggest concern for the Saints heading into this season.
Saints Blockers vs. 49ers Defensive Front
Saints Offensive Line
• Trevor Penning, RT
• Cesar Ruiz, RG
• Erik McCoy, C
• Lucas Patrick, LG
• Taliese Fuaga, LT
• Landon Young, LT
• Olisaemeka Udoh, T/G
• Nick Saldiveri, G
• Shane Lemieux, G
• Kyle Hergel, G
• Mark Evans II, G/T
• Josiah Ezirim, T
• Sincere Haynesworth, C
• Jesse Davis, T
Don't be surprised if first-round pick Fuaga (back) doesn't play at all out of precaution. However, that isn't the spot that most Saints fans will be watching closest. Penning, a 2022 first-round choice, has continued to flounder after an offseason move from left tackle to the right side. Udoh is not likely the answer if Penning continues to play poorly and Young certainly isn't, so Penning's development into at least a serviceable blocker is critical.
Another spot to watch is at left guard. Patrick seems to be the front runner, but nobody has taken command of the competition between him, Saldiveri, and Lemieux. The sooner someone does, the better it will be for the line's cohesiveness, especially beside rookie Fuaga.
The Saints have no worries at center, where McCoy is one of the better in the league. Hopefully, Ruiz can revert back to the 2022 form that earned him a contract extension. It's early to make a judgment on Fuaga, but he looks like he could solidify one of the concerns at tackle.
With the quality of the potential starting lineup a serious question, obviously depth is also a concerning issue. Udoh, Patrick, and Lemieux all have prior starting experience. Saldiveri and Hergel have had some solid moments in camp. This must start to jell on the field.
New Orleans will face a San Francisco defense that causes tons of disruption up front. At end, Nick Bosa and Leonard Floyd could form one of the better pass rush tandems in the league. The 49ers have a powerful tackle duo with Javon Hargrave and Maliek Collins. Once the starters call it a night, DE Yetur Gross-Matos and tackles Kevin Givens, Nick Williams, and T.Y. McGill are still a formidable combination.
At linebacker, Dre Greenlaw will miss most of the preseason and Fred Warner isn't likely to see many snaps. However, De'Vondre Campbell, Dee Winters, and Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles are also athletic playmakers that can give blockers fits.
New Orleans QB Derek Carr will be without a few of his best assets. Fuaga, Alvin Kamara, Juwan Johnson, Rashid Shaheed, A.T. Perry, and Kendre Miller are not likely to play at all. The Saints are still looking for Carr and the first-team unit to sustain a few drives and implement at least part of the system we'll see in the regular season.
Once the backups start to enter the game, it's hoped that quarterbacks Jake Haener and Spencer Rattler continue the promise they've shown throughout camp. Receivers Bub Means, Samson Nacua, Kevin Austin, and TE Dallin Holker will be on the spot to make impressions that could earn them roster spots. It's critical that both first-team and backups establish a rushing attack to maintain balance.
For any of this to happen, the Saints must have the blocking necessary to do it. Protecting the quarterback and opening holes for the runners is a tall task against San Francisco. It'll also provide a perfect test to see where this New Orleans offensive line is as the regular season draws quickly closer.