Saints vs. Packers: Your Complete Game Day Guide to Monday Night Football
NFL Week 16 comes to a close with the Packers (10-4) hosting the Saints (5-9) in the primetime spotlight on Monday Night Football. New Orleans was officially eliminated from the postseason on Sunday, while Green Bay looks to earn a spot with a win.
Rookie Spencer Rattler leads the black and gold into Lambeau, and we're eager to see how he performs. Here's our Week 16 Pregame Report.
Saints Game Day: Join Our Live Stream and Watch the Packers Game With Team Reporters
Week 16 Saints Pregame Report vs. Packers
All-Time Series: Green Bay leads the all-time series 18-10, with the home team winning the past two matchups. The Packers are 3-0 on Monday Night Football at home under Matt LaFleur in December.
Where to Watch: ESPN (7:15 p.m. CT) - Joe Buck, Troy Aikman and Lisa Salters (field reporter); Local New Orleans residents can catch the game on WGNO (ABC).
Where to Stream: ESPN, YouTube, Saints App, NFL+
Where to Listen: WWL Radio locally (105.3FM) with Mike Hoss, Deuce McAllister and Jeff Nowak (sideline reporter); National Radio call with Kevin Harlan and Joe Thomas (Westwood One); SIRIUSXM: Packers Feed | Saints Feed
Referee: Alex Kemp
Current Lines: Packers -14 (O/U at 43)
Jersey Combo: Color Rush with Gold Helmets
Last 5 Matchups
- 9/24/23 - Packers 18, Saints 17
- 9/12/21 - Saints 38, Packers 3
- 9/27/20 - Packers 37, Saints 30
- 10/22/17 - Saints 26, Packers 17
- 10/26/14 - Saints 44, Packers 23
Saints vs. Packers Current Game Odds (via BetMGM)
- Spread: Packers -14 (-110), 70% of betting on Green Bay
- Total: 42.5 O/U (-110), 73% are taking the over
- Moneyline: Packers (-1000), Saints (+625), 97% are picking the Packers
Saints Notes and Storylines for Week 16
RATTLER UP: Spencer Rattler will get his first start since Week 8 against the Chargers, and he's learned plenty since that time. In relief last week against the Commanders, he certainly provided a spark for the Saints offense. Now, we'll see what he can do with the first-team offense from start to finish. He should get a full game for New Orleans.
RUNNING ATTACK: With no Alvin Kamara, the Saints are expected to use a committe approach for their rushing attack. It will feature Kendre Miller, but should have Jamaal Williams and Jordan Mims in the mix as well. Miller was a huge part of the final offensive drive last week and has a really big opportunity in the spotlight.
RIZZI RESUME: If Darren Rizzi wants to make a real big name for himself in the coaching department, then beating the Packers would go a really long way. New Orleans is a heavy underdog in this game, and it's going to take perfect execution in all three phases on the game to even get close to pulling off an upset. A loss wouldn't count him out, but this is simply a game where a lot of eyes are on him, including a potential future head coach.