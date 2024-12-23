Saints News Network

Saints vs. Packers: Your Complete Game Day Guide to Monday Night Football

The Saints are heavy underdogs in Green Bay and are eliminated from the playoffs, so we'll see what they bring to the table in primetime.

John Hendrix

Sep 24, 2023; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Green Bay Packers offensive tackle Rasheed Walker (63) against the New Orleans Saints at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Wm. Glasheen-Imagn Images
NFL Week 16 comes to a close with the Packers (10-4) hosting the Saints (5-9) in the primetime spotlight on Monday Night Football. New Orleans was officially eliminated from the postseason on Sunday, while Green Bay looks to earn a spot with a win.

Rookie Spencer Rattler leads the black and gold into Lambeau, and we're eager to see how he performs. Here's our Week 16 Pregame Report.

Saints Game Day: Join Our Live Stream and Watch the Packers Game With Team Reporters

Week 16 Saints Pregame Report vs. Packers

The Saints and Packers meet in primetime at Lambeau
Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10) passes the ball as New Orleans Saints linebacker Andrew Dowell (left) and New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis (56) on Sunday, September 24, 2023, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Packers came back from a 17-0 fourth-quarter deficit to win the game, 18-17. Tork Mason/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / Tork Mason / USA TODAY NETWORK

All-Time Series: Green Bay leads the all-time series 18-10, with the home team winning the past two matchups. The Packers are 3-0 on Monday Night Football at home under Matt LaFleur in December.

Where to Watch: ESPN (7:15 p.m. CT) - Joe Buck, Troy Aikman and Lisa Salters (field reporter); Local New Orleans residents can catch the game on WGNO (ABC).

Where to Stream: ESPN, YouTube, Saints App, NFL+

Where to Listen: WWL Radio locally (105.3FM) with Mike Hoss, Deuce McAllister and Jeff Nowak (sideline reporter); National Radio call with Kevin Harlan and Joe Thomas (Westwood One); SIRIUSXM: Packers Feed | Saints Feed

Referee: Alex Kemp

Current Lines: Packers -14 (O/U at 43)

Jersey Combo: Color Rush with Gold Helmets

Last 5 Matchups

Rashid Shaheed had a memorable moment in last year's game
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Rashid Shaheed (22) scores a touchdown on punt against Green Bay Packers punter Daniel Whelan (19) in the second quarter during their football game Sunday, September 24, 2023, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin. / Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK
  • 9/24/23 - Packers 18, Saints 17
  • 9/12/21 - Saints 38, Packers 3
  • 9/27/20 - Packers 37, Saints 30
  • 10/22/17 - Saints 26, Packers 17
  • 10/26/14 - Saints 44, Packers 23

Saints vs. Packers Current Game Odds (via BetMGM)

  • Spread: Packers -14 (-110), 70% of betting on Green Bay
  • Total: 42.5 O/U (-110), 73% are taking the over
  • Moneyline: Packers (-1000), Saints (+625), 97% are picking the Packers

Saints Notes and Storylines for Week 16

Spencer Rattler leads the Saints tonight
Oct 27, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Spencer Rattler (18) warms up prior to the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

RATTLER UP: Spencer Rattler will get his first start since Week 8 against the Chargers, and he's learned plenty since that time. In relief last week against the Commanders, he certainly provided a spark for the Saints offense. Now, we'll see what he can do with the first-team offense from start to finish. He should get a full game for New Orleans.

RUNNING ATTACK: With no Alvin Kamara, the Saints are expected to use a committe approach for their rushing attack. It will feature Kendre Miller, but should have Jamaal Williams and Jordan Mims in the mix as well. Miller was a huge part of the final offensive drive last week and has a really big opportunity in the spotlight.

RIZZI RESUME: If Darren Rizzi wants to make a real big name for himself in the coaching department, then beating the Packers would go a really long way. New Orleans is a heavy underdog in this game, and it's going to take perfect execution in all three phases on the game to even get close to pulling off an upset. A loss wouldn't count him out, but this is simply a game where a lot of eyes are on him, including a potential future head coach.

Published
John Hendrix
