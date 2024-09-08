Saints-Panthers Clash: Key Players, Positions, and Predictions
The New Orleans Saints and Carolina Panthers have been divisional opponents since the Panthers entered the NFL in 1995. Today, they'll square off for the 60th time in the series history between the two in Week 1 of the 2024-25 NFL season.
New Orleans leads the all-time series by a 31-28 margin. That includes a 16-14 mark at home against the Panthers, site of today's clash. The Saints are 11-4 against Carolina since 2017 and have won seven of the last nine matchups against the Panthers inside the Superdome.
Week 1 Clash: Saints vs. Panthers - All You Need to Know
Each team is trying to reverse recent fortunes. The Saints finished 9-8 a year ago, but missed the playoffs for a third straight season. Carolina's 2023 record was a league-worst 2-15, their sixth consecutive year without a postseason berth.
Here are some of the key matchups which will likely determine the outcome of today's showdown.
Saints Offensive Line vs. Panthers Defensive Front
Offensive line was the biggest weakness on the New Orleans roster last season and remains the largest concern on the roster heading into this year. It's a position that will have three new starters with RT Trevor Penning, LG Lucas Patrick, and rookie first-round LT Taliese Fuaga.
Cohesion could be one early issue and will take time. Overall performance of the group will also need a drastic improvement over last year's edition. With that said, Penning's play will be the most heavily scrutinized and he'll be the one to be tested most often by opposing defenses.
Carolina's 27 sacks were the fewest in the NFL last season. The offseason departures of Brian Burns, Frankie Luvu, and Yetur Gross-Matos took 18 of those sacks out of the building. The Panthers replaced those players with Jadeveon Clowney and D.J. Wonnum on the edge, LB Josey Jewell, and A'Shawn Robinson up front.
Wonnum begins the year on the PUP list while Robinson is more of a run stopper with just seven sacks over his eight seasons. Jewell, with nine sacks in 10 years, is also more of a run defender. Clowney, who has at least nine sacks in four of the last seven seasons, is the most proven pass rusher of the group. Expect him to be lined up across from Penning as often as possible.
More than just providing protection for QB Derek Carr, the Saints must also be able to run the ball to establish balance. New Orleans averaged just 3.6 yards per rush last season, which was second worst in the league. The ability to control the trenches will be a question for this offense all season. Whether they can do so to open the year would stave off some of the rightful criticism of the offensive line.
Saints Defensive Line vs. Panthers Offensive Line
Despite loads of talent up front, the Saints recorded the fourth fewest sacks (34) in the NFL last season and ranked just 22nd against the run. Future Hall of Fame DE Cameron Jordan looks to bounce back after an off year. Carl Granderson had a breakout season with 8.5 sacks, 28 pressures, and 14 tackles for loss to lead the team in all three categories. Payton Turner hopes to stay healthy and finally show why he was a first round selection in 2021.
Joining Granderson and Jordan up front is offseason arrival Chase Young, the second overall choice in the 2020 NFL Draft. Young has always flashed top-tier talent and looked potentially dominant this preseason. His acquisition should allow the Saints to limit Jordan's snaps and be more creative with how and when he's used.
In the middle, 2023 first-round pick Bryan Bresee looked like a possible Pro Bowler and is being counted on for even more this season. Underrated DT Nathan Shepherd isn't a household name but is a key part of the interior defense.
No team gave up more sacks last year than the Panthers. Carolina responded by paying big money for free agent guards Robert Hunt and Damien Lewis. They'll join LT Ikem Ekwonu, a former first-round pick, and RT Taylor Moton with the expectation of keeping QB Bryce Young upright and improving the team's rushing attack.
There is no doubting the talent that New Orleans has up front. There is also little doubt that the defense must get much more disruption from the unit, which played extremely well during preseason.
An elite group of corners for the Saints look to have a major advantage over Carolina's receivers. New Orleans also has a playmaking trio of linebackers capable of creating havoc. If the defensive line can win their battles up front, it's hard to picture the Panthers having any offensive success.
X-FACTORS
Klint Kubiak and Derek Carr
A stale and predictable offense under coordinator Pete Carmichael is expected to have a far different look under 37-year-old Klint Kubiak. There will be some growing pains and bumps in the road early as players and coaches build familiarity. The learning curve will be shorter if QB Derek Carr can grasp the system quickly.
Carr finished last season strong, throwing 14 touchdowns against just two interceptions while completing over 75% of his throws over the last five games. He'll need a strong start this year while improving his ball placement and decisiveness.
New Orleans has weapons at the skill positions. Alvin Kamara and Taysom Hill are among the most versatile weapons in the NFL. Chris Olave and Rashid Shaheed are a pair of gamebreakers at wideout, while Juwan Johnson is a matchup problem at tight end.
The onus is now on Kubiak to find ways to use the best skills of those weapons in optimal ways. It's something that the previous coordinator was often unsuccessful in doing. Carr needs to do his part also. He needs to deliver the ball in places for his weapons to make plays, something that he struggled in doing last year.
Against Carolina today, New Orleans may have some moments where they stall offensively. Again, the new system will take some time. However, I expect the Saints to come out aggressively and with creativity on that side of the ball. Defensively, this unit is good enough to win a lot of games. Week 1 against the Panthers will be one of them.