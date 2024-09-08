Week 1 Clash: Saints vs. Panthers - All You Need to Know
We're here, folks. Week 1 kicks into overdrive with tons of NFL action on Sunday, and we'll be anxious to see what the Saints do when they host the Panthers. It's one of eight early kickoffs on the day, as all of the talking and work comes to a head when New Orleans hits the field. Will it be perfect? Not even close, but as Dennis Allen said during the week, the team who makes the best adjustments in-game will emerge victorious to start the season. Here's our Pregame Report.
Week 1 Saints Pregame Report vs. Panthers
All-Time Series: The Saints lead the all-time regular season series 30-28 and have won the past two matchups. New Orleans also has one postseason win over Carolina from 2017.
Where to Watch: FOX (12:00 p.m. CT) - Chris Myers, Mark Schlereth, Jen Hale (field reporter)
Where to Stream: FuboTV, YouTube, Saints App, NFL+
Where to Listen: WWL Radio locally (105.3FM) with Mike Hoss, Deuce McAllister and Jeff Nowak (sideline reporter); SIRIUSXM: Panthers Feed | Saints Feed
Referee: Alan Eck
Current Lines: Saints -4.0 (O/U at 41.5)
Jersey Combo: Black jerseys, Black pants
Last 5 Matchups
- 12/10/23 - Saints 28, Panthers 6
- 9/18/23 - Saints 20, Panthers 17
- 1/6/23 - Panthers 10, Saints 7
- 9/25/22 - Panthers 22, Saints 14
- 1/2/22 - Saints 18, Panthers 10
Broadcast Map (via 506sports): Be sure to check your local listings, but the game is projected in yellow on FOX. They have the double header on Sunday.
Saints Notes and Storylines for Week 1
PRESSURE TO START RIGHT: New Orleans has won five straight season openers dating back to 2019, and obviously that streak will be on the line when they take on the Panthers. However, what's more important is the need to start the season off on a positive note. This should be a win for the Saints, but they have to play the game still. It's a chance to get an early NFC South win in the grand scheme of things, and we would hope to see a more consistent version of the team when they play in Week 1. Of course, we'll see how it plays out.
OFFENSE IN FOCUS: The defense doesn't have too many question marks, although we want to see how the line holds up against the run. For New Orleans, it's about how the Klint Kubiak offense comes together and how the best weapons get utilized. Specifically, we're looking for consistency.
Of course, Trevor Penning is one of the biggest focal points during this game, as he'll have his hands full in pass protection and be under a microscope. We're not expecting perfection, but better execution that features getting the best players the ball. There's also that whole where Kubiak goes during the game (booth or on the sidelines) everyone is really worried about too.
Catch much more on this game with our Week 1 game preview below. Ross Jackson and I give you score predictions, X-Factor players, what to expect and what we want to see.
Week 1 Saints-Panthers Coverage
- Saints Elevate Two Players From Practice Squad for Crucial Sunday Showdown
- Week 1 Insider: Can't-Miss New Orleans Saints Betting Tips
- Fantasy Football Advice: Which Saints Players Could Help Your Team In Week 1?
- Injury Report: Saints Players Ruled Out Ahead of Week 1 Season Opener
- Saints vs. Carolina Showdown: Can the Offense Ignite Early?
- Against All Odds: Saints Aim To Extend Week 1 Winning Streak
- Will the Saints March to the Playoffs? The Crucial Steps Ahead
- Don't Miss the Saints Live: Are You Ready for Week 1?
- First Look: Will the Saints Outshine Their NFC South Adversary in Week 1?
- The Clock Is Ticking: Can The Saints Overcome These Major Challenges?