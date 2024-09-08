Saints News Network

Week 1 Clash: Saints vs. Panthers - All You Need to Know

Broadcast information, game storylines and plenty of other things to know ahead of Sunday's Panthers-Saints game.

John Hendrix

Dec 10, 2023; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) leaps over New Orleans Saints center Erik McCoy (78) on a run against Carolina Panthers safety Xavier Woods (25) during the first half at the Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
Dec 10, 2023; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) leaps over New Orleans Saints center Erik McCoy (78) on a run against Carolina Panthers safety Xavier Woods (25) during the first half at the Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
In this story:

We're here, folks. Week 1 kicks into overdrive with tons of NFL action on Sunday, and we'll be anxious to see what the Saints do when they host the Panthers. It's one of eight early kickoffs on the day, as all of the talking and work comes to a head when New Orleans hits the field. Will it be perfect? Not even close, but as Dennis Allen said during the week, the team who makes the best adjustments in-game will emerge victorious to start the season. Here's our Pregame Report.

Week 1 Saints Pregame Report vs. Panthers

The Saints look to start their season on a high note, but they'll have their work cut out for them.
Dec 10, 2023; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) is chased out the pocket by New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis (56) and defensive tackle Bryan Bresee (90) during the first half at the Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

All-Time Series: The Saints lead the all-time regular season series 30-28 and have won the past two matchups. New Orleans also has one postseason win over Carolina from 2017.

Where to Watch: FOX (12:00 p.m. CT) - Chris Myers, Mark Schlereth, Jen Hale (field reporter)

Where to Stream: FuboTV, YouTube, Saints App, NFL+

Where to Listen: WWL Radio locally (105.3FM) with Mike Hoss, Deuce McAllister and Jeff Nowak (sideline reporter); SIRIUSXM: Panthers Feed | Saints Feed

Referee: Alan Eck

Current Lines: Saints -4.0 (O/U at 41.5)

Jersey Combo: Black jerseys, Black pants

Last 5 Matchups

Jimmy Graham's outing was one to remember last year when the Saints and Panthers played.
Dec 10, 2023; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints tight end Jimmy Graham (80) yells after catching a pass against the Carolina Panthers during the second half at the Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
  • 12/10/23 - Saints 28, Panthers 6
  • 9/18/23 - Saints 20, Panthers 17
  • 1/6/23 - Panthers 10, Saints 7
  • 9/25/22 - Panthers 22, Saints 14
  • 1/2/22 - Saints 18, Panthers 10

Broadcast Map (via 506sports): Be sure to check your local listings, but the game is projected in yellow on FOX. They have the double header on Sunday.

The Panthers-Saints game is projected in Yellow on FOX.
The Panthers-Saints game is projected in Yellow on FOX. / 506sports.com

Saints Notes and Storylines for Week 1

Dennis Allen enters his third year as Saints head coach, and it's time for him to deliver on what New Orleans expects.
Aug 18, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; New Orleans Saints head coach Dennis Allen stands on the field before the start of the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images / Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

PRESSURE TO START RIGHT: New Orleans has won five straight season openers dating back to 2019, and obviously that streak will be on the line when they take on the Panthers. However, what's more important is the need to start the season off on a positive note. This should be a win for the Saints, but they have to play the game still. It's a chance to get an early NFC South win in the grand scheme of things, and we would hope to see a more consistent version of the team when they play in Week 1. Of course, we'll see how it plays out.

OFFENSE IN FOCUS: The defense doesn't have too many question marks, although we want to see how the line holds up against the run. For New Orleans, it's about how the Klint Kubiak offense comes together and how the best weapons get utilized. Specifically, we're looking for consistency.

Of course, Trevor Penning is one of the biggest focal points during this game, as he'll have his hands full in pass protection and be under a microscope. We're not expecting perfection, but better execution that features getting the best players the ball. There's also that whole where Kubiak goes during the game (booth or on the sidelines) everyone is really worried about too.

Catch much more on this game with our Week 1 game preview below. Ross Jackson and I give you score predictions, X-Factor players, what to expect and what we want to see.

Week 1 Saints-Panthers Coverage

Published
John Hendrix

JOHN HENDRIX

I officially started covering the New Orleans Saints & other NFL topics in 2011. My work has been featured on various outlets over the years. I worked closely with Skyhorse Publishing in Fall 2018 to update the book, Tales From the New Orleans Saints Sidelines, which filled in all Saints material from the 2013-2017 seasons. Prior to joining Saints News Network, I served as the Managing Editor of SB Nation's Canal Street Chronicles for 3.5 years, and before that with FanSided's Who Dat Dish as the Managing Editor for several years. I have also had experiences of being a freelance Saints reporter for The Sun Herald in Biloxi, MS and a contributing writer for WDSU, a local NBC TV station in New Orleans. I have appeared on a vast amount of TV and Radio shows, both nationally and locally. For tips, comments, or suggestions, please contact me at johnhendrix@saintsnews.net

Home/News