Saints Pass Catcher Turning Heads As Potential Fantasy Football Star
The New Orleans Saints came into the season with a lot of question marks on offense. They opted to start Spencer Rattler at quarterback, and it seems like they made the right decision. In Week 1, Rattler was impressive, but he didn't have too many weapons on offense.
Rattler leaned heavily on the duo of Chris Olave and Juwan Johnson through the air, but both of these options will only get better as Rattler gets more comfortable with the offense.
Cody Williams of FanSided recently pointed to Johnson as one of the better waiver wire additions to make in fantasy football this week.
Juwan Johnson turning heads as potential fantasy football option
"You have to start any tight end waiver wire conversations with Juwan Johnson after Week 1, considering that he finished as the highest-scoring player at the position in PPR leagues with eight catches on 11 targets for 76 yards," Williams wrote. "And the most favorable thing for him is that's almost surely going to continue based on what we saw from the Saints offense.
"Johnson isn't a big-play threat, but he clearly looked like the designed safety valve for Spencer Rattler in an offense that's operating behind a lackluster offensive line. Against most teams, that's going to mean getting the ball out quickly, and the tight end should be seeing the ball a ton because of that. With the always-fickle nature of tight ends, you have to consider Johnson as a startable option now until proven otherwise given the situation."
Johnson's name has been mentioned in the media because of his dropped touchdown to end the game, but the catch wasn't as easy as many make it seem to be. Either way, he was one of the top options on offense for the Saints.
He led the team in catches with eight and yards with 76. The big tight end was targeted 11 times.
On a Saints offense with a young quarterback, the tight end will likely be leaned on heavily until Rattler gets more comfortable. The Saints will also likely trail in the game for most of the season, which means they'll be throwing the ball as they try to catch up. This adds another element to Johnson's game as a pass catcher.
More NFL: Kellen Moore Facing Backlash After Disappointing Week 1 Loss