Report: Saints' Carmichael Declines Interview for Head Coaching Position

Saints Offensive Coordinator Pete Carmichael has reportedly declined an opportunity to interview for the team's vacant head coaching position. The news was reported by ESPN reporter Mike Triplett.

The job is available because Sean Payton stepped away on January 25 after 16 seasons with the team.

New Orleans has or will interview defensive coordinator Dennis Allen, Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, special teams coach Darren Rizzi, Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, former Eagles coach Doug Pederson, former Dolphins coach Brian Flores.

The Saints have also asked permission to talk to Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich. Nothing has yet been scheduled. Pederson has accepted the head coaching job with Jacksonville.

Payton and retired QB Drew Brees get most of the credit for the Saints historically proficient offense. However, Carmichael has been a crucial piece of that success.

The 50-year-old Carmichael has been with New Orleans since 2006 as part of Payton's first staff. He had previously been with Brees as an offensive assistant with the San Diego Chargers from 2002 to 2005.

New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton and offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael on the sidelines. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY

Carmichael's first duties with the Saints were as quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator from 2006 to 2008. He was promoted to offensive coordinator in 2009, the year New Orleans won Super Bowl XLIV. It's a role he's been in since.

During Carmichael's tenure with the team, New Orleans has ranked in the top-five of the league in total yardage ten times. Brees threw for at least 5,000 yards an NFL-record five times under the tutelage of Payton and Carmichael.

