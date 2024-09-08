Surprise Choice? Saints Pick Second-Year QB as Backup Over Rookie Phenom
Jake Haener is the backup quarterback to start the regular season, at least from what Week 1's inactive list tells us. Haener was getting work behind Derek Carr during pre-game warmups while rookie Spencer Rattler observed.
Dennis Allen played his decision close to the vest, not willing to name a backup during the week. The Saints went as far as putting 'or' on the depth chart when it came to Haener and Rattler. Rattler is in uniform for Sunday's game against the Panthers, being designated as the team's emergency third quarterback.
The battle during training camp was entertaining to say the least, as it was very close between both quarterbacks. Social media hysteria ensued after Rattler put on some really fun performances in the preseason. Allen has said that the team will develop both quarterbacks this season, and the future could be extremely bright for New Orleans. However, it's Derek Carr in the driver's seat until he's not.