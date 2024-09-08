Saints News Network

Don't Miss Out: Saints Reveal Inactive Players for Week 1!

A.T. Perry is among those who won't play in Week 1 for the Saints.

John Hendrix

Dec 21, 2023; Inglewood, California, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver A.T. Perry (17) catches a pass for a touchdown against the Los Angeles Rams during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
Dec 21, 2023; Inglewood, California, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver A.T. Perry (17) catches a pass for a touchdown against the Los Angeles Rams during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
In this story:

The first inactive report of the regular season is out for the Saints, which sees a couple additions to it from the final injury report. Here's a look at who won't be suiting up for New Orleans for their Week 1 matchup against the Panthers.

Saints Inactives List - Week 1

A.T. Perry is out on Sunday with a hand injury.
Aug 10, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver A.T. Perry (17) against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
  • A.T. Perry (hand)
  • Spencer Rattler (designated emergency third quarterback)
  • Khalen Saunders (calf)
  • D'Marco Jackson (calf)
  • Jaylan Ford (hamstring)
  • Dallin Holker (ankle)
  • John Ridgeway III

Perry, Willie Gay Jr. (back) and Nick Saldiveri (calf) were all questionable going into Sunday's game. New Orleans elevated Kendal Vickers and Khaleke Hudson on Saturday for the game. We should see more Mason Tipton and possibly Bub Means in the lineup, but the Saints will lean heavily on their trio of Chris Olave, Rashid Shaheed and Cedrick Wilson Jr. This also means Jake Haener is officially the backup QB.

While you wait, be sure to check out our Pregame Report for Week 1's matchup.

Week 1 Saints-Panthers Coverage

Published |Modified
John Hendrix

JOHN HENDRIX

I officially started covering the New Orleans Saints & other NFL topics in 2011. My work has been featured on various outlets over the years. I worked closely with Skyhorse Publishing in Fall 2018 to update the book, Tales From the New Orleans Saints Sidelines, which filled in all Saints material from the 2013-2017 seasons. Prior to joining Saints News Network, I served as the Managing Editor of SB Nation's Canal Street Chronicles for 3.5 years, and before that with FanSided's Who Dat Dish as the Managing Editor for several years. I have also had experiences of being a freelance Saints reporter for The Sun Herald in Biloxi, MS and a contributing writer for WDSU, a local NBC TV station in New Orleans. I have appeared on a vast amount of TV and Radio shows, both nationally and locally. For tips, comments, or suggestions, please contact me at johnhendrix@saintsnews.net

Home/News