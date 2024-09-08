Don't Miss Out: Saints Reveal Inactive Players for Week 1!
A.T. Perry is among those who won't play in Week 1 for the Saints.
The first inactive report of the regular season is out for the Saints, which sees a couple additions to it from the final injury report. Here's a look at who won't be suiting up for New Orleans for their Week 1 matchup against the Panthers.
Saints Inactives List - Week 1
- A.T. Perry (hand)
- Spencer Rattler (designated emergency third quarterback)
- Khalen Saunders (calf)
- D'Marco Jackson (calf)
- Jaylan Ford (hamstring)
- Dallin Holker (ankle)
- John Ridgeway III
Perry, Willie Gay Jr. (back) and Nick Saldiveri (calf) were all questionable going into Sunday's game. New Orleans elevated Kendal Vickers and Khaleke Hudson on Saturday for the game. We should see more Mason Tipton and possibly Bub Means in the lineup, but the Saints will lean heavily on their trio of Chris Olave, Rashid Shaheed and Cedrick Wilson Jr. This also means Jake Haener is officially the backup QB.
While you wait, be sure to check out our Pregame Report for Week 1's matchup.
