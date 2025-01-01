Saints Players React To Heartbreaking New Orleans New Year's Tragedy
The city of New Orleans has suffered a heartbreaking tragedy, and it's tough to even think about football at a time like this. This is a horrible way to start 2025, and it's a sobering reality for many of us. The Sugar Bowl made the right decision to postpone the big game on Wednesday night, pushing it back a day.
The Saints, NFL, multiple outlets, players, teams and more have put out statements and have voiced their support. It feels necessary to pass some of these along for encouragement during such a difficult time. New Orleans is resilient, and will bounce back.
Statement From the New Orleans Saints
''The New Orleans Saints and New Orleans Pelicans are deeply saddened by the tragic events that occurred on Bourbon Street early on New Year's Day. Our hearts go out to all victims and their families during this difficult time and express our deepest gratitude to the first responders who acted swiftly and bravely on the scene. New Orleans is a city built on resilience, and this heartbreaking event reminds us of the importance of coming together to support one another, to honor those affected, and to work toward healing as a community. In times of tragedy, the New Orleans community has always shown extraordinary courage and compassion, and we are certain that this time will be no different.''
Current and Former Saints Players On the New Orleans New Year's Tragedy
Cam Jordan
Woke up to texts about what happened on bourbon street last night, God bless! A pure tragedy, sorry to all those lives that were affected.
Prayers out to New Orleans
Derek Carr
Praying for New Orleans 🙏🏼 Woke up and saw the news this morning.
Tyrann Mathieu
Praying for all those affected by the tragic events last night on bourbon street! 🙏🙏🙏🙏
Rashid Shaheed
Pray for the city & everyone affected last night💔
Blake Grupe
🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼
Deuce McAllister
Praying for the victims and their families here in New Orleans. Thank you to the officers for their quick response to limit the harm further.
Wil Lutz
Thoughts and prayers to New Orleans 🙏
Terron Armstead
My thoughts and prayers for the people and the city of New Orleans! 🙏🏾🙌🏾