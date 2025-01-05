Saints Players Wear 'N❤️LA Shirts' Before Bucs Game
The New Orleans Saints arrived at Raymond James Stadium wearing NOLA shirts to show unity for the victims of the tragic New Year's incident. The shirts spell NOLA with the O replaced with a red heart, signifying love, sympathy and caring.
Gayle Benson, the owner, announced that the New Orleans Saints and the NFL Foundation pledged a $1 million donation to support relief efforts for the victims and their families following the New Year's tragedy.
"Our community has experienced an unimaginable tragedy, and our collective hearts are broken as we mourn for the victims and survivors of the New Year's Day terror attack in New Orleans," Benson said in a statement.
"As a league, our cities and teams compete at the highest levels of competition and share spirited rivalries. Our staff and players work tirelessly towards achieving our goals, and we share in victories and defeats. However, through football, we are also united, and we stand arm-in-arm against all forms of hatred. We will vanquish terror and fear with an unwavering resolve and purpose rooted in love, compassion, and kindness. Our focus has always been on providing aid quickly and effectively, and we are grateful for the collaboration with both the Greater New Orleans Foundation (GNOF) and United Way to ensure that these funds reach those who need them most."
The NFL Foundation matched the funds and contribution from Benson and the Saints, contributing an additional $500,000. That brought the total contribution to $1 million. Individuals willing to donate can visit the Greater New Orleans Foundation here.
The team will play its season finale against Tampa Bay at noon CT.