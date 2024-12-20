Saints News Network

Saints Practice Updates: Chase Young, Marquez Valdes-Scantling Not Spotted On Friday

Not many surprises for the Saints when it comes to what we saw during Friday's open portion of practice.

John Hendrix

New York Giants quarterback Drew Lock (2) runs away from New York Giants place kicker Jude McAtamney New Orleans Saints defensive end Chase Young (99), Sunday, December 8, 2024.
New York Giants quarterback Drew Lock (2) runs away from New York Giants place kicker Jude McAtamney New Orleans Saints defensive end Chase Young (99), Sunday, December 8, 2024. / Kevin R. Wexler-NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
As the Saints continue to make preparations for a frigid Green Bay environment to close out Week 16 action, Friday's practice gave us a little more insight on who may and may not be available for the Packers game.

Among those not spotted during the open portion of practice that was made available to the media included Derek Carr (left hand), Marquez Valdes-Scantling (back), Alvin Kamara (groin), Chase Young (illness) and Bub Means (ankle).

Interim head coach Darren Rizzi was hopeful to get Young and Valdes-Scantling back today, but we did not see them on the field. Young is dealing with a 'bug' similar to what Alvin Kamara had the previous week. Valdes-Scantling was an observer of practice on Thursday, but we did not spot him. That doesn't mean they didn't practice, but we'll get official confirmation when the injury report drops.

Chris Olave was doing a little more than he was on Thursday, being a part of the team's 'warmup period' with a bunch of offensive and defensive players. New Orleans added this after Dennis Allen was fired, something that was going to happen regardless to help cut down on the soft tissue injuries.

Alvin Kamara is not expected to play against the Packers, while Carr's outlook seems pretty doubtful. New Orleans has said that Carr's season is not over, contrary to reports that we would not likely see him again this season. He'll reportedly play when he's healthy. Kendre Miller should have a more featured role, while rookie Spencer Rattler will likely get the start.

At 5-9, the Saints are almost all but out of the playoff race, with a sliver of hope left. However, the reality is that they can be eliminated before they take the field on Monday Night Football depending on what happens with the Falcons (vs. Giants) and Bucs (at Cowboys) game. A win by either would knock them out of the division race for the NFC South. It would be the fourth straight year New Orleans misses the postseason.

John Hendrix
I officially started covering the New Orleans Saints & other NFL topics in 2011. My work has been featured on various outlets over the years. I worked closely with Skyhorse Publishing in Fall 2018 to update the book, Tales From the New Orleans Saints Sidelines, which filled in all Saints material from the 2013-2017 seasons. Prior to joining Saints News Network, I served as the Managing Editor of SB Nation's Canal Street Chronicles for 3.5 years, and before that with FanSided's Who Dat Dish as the Managing Editor for several years. I have also had experiences of being a freelance Saints reporter for The Sun Herald in Biloxi, MS and a contributing writer for WDSU, a local NBC TV station in New Orleans. I have appeared on a vast amount of TV and Radio shows, both nationally and locally. For tips, comments, or suggestions, please contact me at johnhendrix@saintsnews.net

